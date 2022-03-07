This post is a sponsored collaboration between Grubhub and Gothamist staff.

If there's ever a time when we could use a little help with basic tasks like, uh, getting something really good to eat, it's breakfast time. Some days we're running late for work-from-home, and can't even make it down to the bodega before our first zoom. Some days we're starving to death at the office and can't possibly wait for lunch. And some days we just can't muster that up-and-at-'em spirit, and need some sustenance delivered as close to our big comfy bed as possible.

Also, remember: breakfast food can be a good idea any time of day if the right people are making it for you. Here, then, is just a tiny sampling of all the best spots to get all the best breakfasts delivered by Grubhub to your home, office, or wherever else you may be when the craving strikes for things like bagels, BECs, burritos, and other eggy delights. And coffee, of course. Lots and lots of coffee.