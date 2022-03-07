This post is a sponsored collaboration between Grubhub and Gothamist staff.
If there's ever a time when we could use a little help with basic tasks like, uh, getting something really good to eat, it's breakfast time. Some days we're running late for work-from-home, and can't even make it down to the bodega before our first zoom. Some days we're starving to death at the office and can't possibly wait for lunch. And some days we just can't muster that up-and-at-'em spirit, and need some sustenance delivered as close to our big comfy bed as possible.
Also, remember: breakfast food can be a good idea any time of day if the right people are making it for you. Here, then, is just a tiny sampling of all the best spots to get all the best breakfasts delivered by Grubhub to your home, office, or wherever else you may be when the craving strikes for things like bagels, BECs, burritos, and other eggy delights. And coffee, of course. Lots and lots of coffee.
Edith's Sandwich and Edith's Eatery in Williamsburg
What started as an early-pandemic pop-up at Paulie Gee's has turned into not one but two of the best breakfast (and lunch) spots in town, Elyssa Heller's amazing Edith's sandwich shop on Lorimer Street, and her new Jewish deli-style flagship Edith's Eatery and Grocery not far away on Leonard Street. The former features a stellar lineup of eggy bagel delights (the BEC&L adds latke to the usual bacon, egg and cheese mix); the latter will deliver slightly fancier fare like the complete Turkish Breakfast and, luxurious-morning-in-bed-alert, a fantastic Smoked Fish Plate for Two.
Edith's Sandwich is located at 495 Lorimer Street; Edith's Eatery is at 312 Leonard -- Order Now
Electric Burrito in the East Village
Looking for a real beast of a breakfast? Electric Burrito on St. Mark's Place, home to all sorts of monster-sized meals, is definitely the move. Co-founded last spring by San Diego native and chef Alex Thaboua, this tiny shop serves up its burritos So-Cal-style, complete with french fries inside, and features five different breakfast varieties, including the massive "Hot Rod" stuffed with carne asada, eggs, bacon, beans, cheese, fries, and crema. Pro tip: this makes for a great dinner as well.
Electric Burrito is located at 81 St. Mark's Place -- Order Now
Veselka in East Village
The beloved Ukrainian diner, which has been feeding East Village locals and late-night party people for nearly 70 years now, does many things really well--the Beef Stroganoff is a long-time favorite--but if we had to choose only one meal to eat at Veselka, it would have to be breakfast. A platter of Pierogis, a bowl of rejuvenating red Borscht, a couple of wonderfully greasy Potato Pancakes, maybe a Blintz or two... all absolute NYC classics. And no table waits when you order delivery via Grubhub!
Veselka is located at 144 Second Avenue -- Order Now
Gertie in Williamsburg
This self-proclaimed “modern Jew-ish diner” opened at the end of Grand Street about three years ago, and has quickly become a neighborhood mainstay for its welcoming vibe, retro-chic decor, and excellent food. During the early pandemic, when to-go was the way to go, Gertie went all in on its selection of Bagel and Bialy Sandwiches, and now they're among the best in town. Pick hits: the Gift of Gab, with egg salad, capers, and belly lox; and the Best Bialy, starring the house hot smoked pastrami salmon.
Gertie's is located at 357 Grand Street -- Order Now
Kopitiam on Lower East Side
One of the city's best restaurants--chef Kyo Pang was just nominated for a James Beard award, not that long-time fans like us needed any proof that the food here totally rules--Kopitiam has grown over the last seven years from a tiny Malaysian coffee house with a few excellent pastries to a glorious three-meal counter-service spot on East Broadway. There are so many amazing things to eat here, but for breakfast it’s hard to resist either the sweet and sticky Malaysian Style Milo French Toast or the salty Pan Mee, loaded with chewy fried anchovies. And always get the Kaya Butter Toast, a pandan-coconut delight.
Kopitiam is located at 151 East Broadway -- Order Now
Egg Shop in Nolita and Williamsburg
Since 2014, the charming little Egg Shop on Elizabeth Street has been serving a remarkably versatile, almost entirely eggy menu to the cool kids of Nolita and, since 2017, on North 8th Street in Williamsburg. Why so popular? How about the fact that eggs are pretty much the perfect food? There are breakfast burritos to be had here, and "cruisers," which are basically what they call plates of food, and, best of all, Egg Sandwiches stuffed with things like avocado, or smoked salmon, or fried chicken, or ricotta cheese. And with Grubhub delivery, you don't even have to get out of your pajamas to eat them!
Egg Shop is located at 151 Elizabeth and 136 N 8th -- Order Now
God Bless USA Deli in Greenpoint
Like thousands of other bodegas everywhere in the city, the post-9/11-renamed God Bless USA Deli on bustling Manhattan Avenue slings a version of that NYC icon, the "baconeggncheese." And yet somehow this Greenpoint institution transcends its unremarkable surroundings for a sandwich that should be held up as a model BEC for all random delis everywhere. Is it wizardry at the griddle that makes it special? That extra slice of cheese? The perfectly even, un-miserly distribution of bacon, ensuring that each bite contains the entire holy trinity of fillings? The fact that it still costs a shockingly low $3.99? The answer is: all of it. If this is your local, you are a fortunate human being.
God Bless USA Deli is located at 818 Manhattan Avenue -- Order Now
Black Seed Bagels in East Village, Nolita, Bushwick, Williamsburg, Nomad
Finally, it seems a bit sacrilege to hype a Montreal-style bagel chainlet on this very New York City list, but Black Seed has been delivering the goods since 2014, when founding partner, executive chef, and recent James Beard Award-nominee Dianna Daoheung opened her first shop on Elizabeth Street. There are multiple breakfast-y sandwiches on the menu (the PEC, made with pastrami instead of bacon, is particularly great), as well as several housemade cream cheese spreads, and all arrive on Daoheung's delicious wood-fired Montreal bagels.
There are Blacks Seed Bagels locations in Nolita, the East Village, Bushwick, Williamsburg, and Nomad -- Order Now
