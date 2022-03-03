This post is a sponsored collaboration between Grubhub and Gothamist staff.
One of the greatest innovations to ever emerge from America's collegiate system is the tradition of Thirsty Thursdays. Basically: it's almost the weekend anyway, let's just act like it's already here! And while we've definitely aged out of our keg-stand days, the fact that it's Thursday night remains one of our favorite non-real-reasons for doing something maybe just a little bit more wild than usual, whether that means wolfing down an entire platter of nachos or springing for a slightly fancier adult beverage.
Coincidentally, this week also saw the coming and going of National Margarita Day, so here are a few of our favorite Mexican restaurants, all of which provide an excellent way to get your Thirsty Thursday started right (or Monday, or whenever), and in the comfort of your home with delivery via Grubhub. Of special note on this occasion: if you don't feel like whipping up a blender full of frozen margaritas to go with dinner, all of these places will deliver alcohol along with your feast.
Tortazo by Rick Bayless in the Flatiron District
Amazingly, Rick Bayless, one of the most famous chefs in the country since the late 1970s, has never opened a restaurant in New York City. Until last fall, that is, when his fast-casual spot Tortazo started slinging all kinds of hearty Mexican delights on Broadway. The core of the menu here are the Tortas, Mexican sandwiches served on soft telera rolls (in this case, from D&R Central Bakery in the Bronx), brushed with black beans and seared on a plancha, and the headliners in this category are the Crispy Chicken Milanesa and the very good Carne Asada. And/or try one of Bayless's pizza-looking Tlayudas, Quesadillas, and bowls of Loaded Guacamole. No matter what, Tortazo also delivers beer, wine, and hard seltzer, in case you're thirsty and it's Thursday.
Tortazo by Rick Bayless is located at 1123 Broadway -- Order Now
Lupe's East LA Kitchen in Soho
Cal-Mex neighborhood stalwart Lupe's East LA Kitchen has been holding it down on the southwest fringes of Soho for nearly two decades, a favorite of West Coast transplants looking for monster Mission Burritos, rolled Taquitos with guacamole for dipping, or Beef Enchiladas Coloradas, swimming in red chile sauce. There's a full range of vegan dishes available too, from the Super Spinach Quesadilla to the Cazuelitas, which are little fried corn cakes topped with chili verde and beans. Definitely get the flan for dessert, and a couple of Grubhub-delivered Negro Modelos to keep all that food company.
Lupe's East LA Kitchen is located at 110 Sixth Avenue -- Order Now
La Contenta on the Lower East Side and Greenwich Village
Good neighborhood go-to spots need to be useful for multiple occasions, from casual dates to group hangs to unfussy quick bites. La Contenta, with locations on both Norfolk Street and West 11th Street, fits the bill. The vibe is relaxed and friendly, and the food is always better than it probably needs to be. All the Tacos are worth getting--the "de Pescado" ones, with tempura-battered snapper and cole slaw, have a bit of a cult following--and the classic Enchiladas Suizas are guaranteed to satisfy. Relevant to our Thirsty Thursday celebration, both locations will deliver Michalades to your home, and in flavors like pineapple, blackberry and tamarind.
La Contenta has locations on the Lower East Side and in Greenwich Village -- Order Now
Jajaja in Chinatown, Williamsburg, and Hudson Yards
If it seems like the vegan geniuses at Jajaja are always popping up on these Grubhub lists, well, that's because the food here is so good, with enough variety and big-flavored dishes to keep both vegans and omnivores coming back again and again. Tacos, quesadillas, burritos, chile rellenos, chilaquiles, enchiladas, ceviche... you name it, they do it up vegan style. One favorite dish to eat at home has got to be the Nachos, piled almost to toppling and covered in spicy, seitan-based chorizo, funky, fermented black beans, and creamy, turmeric queso fundido. Go for broke and get a big blob of Jajaja's terrific guacamole on top. Really go for broke and buy yourself a couple of interesting delivery beers, like the El Sully from 21st Amendment.
Jajaja has locations in Chinatown, Williamsburg, and Hudson Yards -- Order Now
Javelina in Gramercy
There are surprisingly few authentic Tex-Mex spots 'round these parts, but if you're craving Queso for dinner, definitely hit up Javelina, Matt Post's party spot in Gramercy that's been packing them in since 2015. That Queso comes in multiple varieties--traditional yellow, yellow with fried jalapeno, white with habanero, and "Bob Armstrong" with ground beef and guacamole--and they're all as good as you would hope a big bowl of melted cheese would be. There are also some very good tacos to be had here, as well as fajitas and enchiladas. Javelina even offers Texas-imported booze, like cans of potent Austin Eastciders for all of your home festivity needs.
Javelina is located at 119 East 19th Street -- Order Now
Las Delicias Mexicanas in East Harlem
This neighborhood joint has been feeding East Harlem going on thirteen years now, with a lengthy menu of classic breakfast, lunch, and dinner Mexican dishes such as a Chorizo y Queso Burrito, a whole long list of Tacos (tripa, pescado, lengua, al pastor, pollo, etc.) an equally long list of Tortas, and Huevos Rancheros. But what sets Las Delicias Mexicanas apart from other local options is its delivery drinks, featuring everything from Frozen Margaritas in multiple flavors, Mojitos, Sangria, Tequila Sunrises, and Michelada. In other words, the perfect Taco Tuesday/Thirsty Thursday mashup!
Las Delicias Mexicanas is located at 2109 Third Avenue -- Order Now
