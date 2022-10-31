Fall is in full swing, meaning New Yorkers are enjoying a (slightly) slower pace as they take in the crisp, cool air and fall foliage across the five boroughs. Now is the time for all things autumn, including delightful desserts that are supremely satisfying and full of fresh fall flavors. From cinnamon apple cream donuts in Queens to warm and gooey chocolate lava cake in Brooklyn, Grubhub has you covered. And while it’s impossible to include every single sweet treat in the city in a single list, here’s a sampling of some of our fall favorites. Any of these desserts could serve as the perfect ending to a perfect meal (or as an indulgent snack on its own) and can be delivered right to your door with Grubhub.

Mia's Brooklyn Bakery Straddling the border of Cobble Hill and Boerum Hill, this delicious dessert spot is a neighborhood favorite for all things sweet – cakes, cupcakes, pies, cookies, tarts, muffins, cheesecake, pastries, milkshakes, gelato and more (they also have a serve a handful of savory croissants and spinach pies in case you're looking to turn your dessert craving into a full meal). While strawberry shortcake is their top seller, when the weather cools down, there are few things more satisfying than an ooey gooey chocolate lava cake that spills luscious chocolate fudge all over the plate. And considering Grubhub delivers the cake right to your couch, no one will be around to judge you for licking the chocolate lava directly off the plate so have at it. Mia's Brooklyn Bakery is located at 139 Smith Street

Paris Baguette We know you've heard of Paris Baguette. The chain has nearly 20 locations across New York City (mostly centralized in Midtown Manhattan and Queens), and their pastries are popular for a reason. While you'll find everything from vegan muffins to European pastries like the Portuguese egg tart, pastel de nata, come cool weather, Paris Baguette does us all a favor by adding a few special seasonal items that can't be missed. If you're a croissant person, the cinnamon apple cream croissant is a sweet, rich, and flaky dream that can be eaten at room temperature or quickly warmed up in your toaster oven at home. Donut devotees should go with either the cinnamon apple king cream donut for a more traditional fall experience, or the green apple mochi donut for East-meets-West confection perfection. Paris Baguette is located at 220 31st St (among elsewhere)

Four & Twenty Blackbirds It simply is not possible to order the wrong thing at Four + Twenty Blackbirds, the Brooklyn pie shop adorably named after the nursery rhyme you forgot about until just now. Sister and pie genius team, Melissa and Emily Elsen, began baking custom pies from scratch in their apartment before opening their first shop in Gowanus in 2010. Their mini empire now includes a pie counter and bar in Prospect Heights, an award-winning cookbook, and a growing number of accolades and food festival appearances. Considering how perfectly sweet, salty, rich, and flaky their salted caramel apple pie is, it's no surprise it's their most popular offering. While apple pies are often served warm (and you have the option to heat it up at home), Four & Twenty Blackbirds' pie experts actually recommend enjoying it at room temperature. If you're in the mood for more than one slice of pie (and we know you are), go with the mixed pie box (choose between a four-slice box and a seven-slice box), which includes a selection from the baker's choosing. Four & Twenty Blackbirds is located at 634 Dean Street

Omonia Cafe Some may know Omonia Cafe as the restaurant that made the cake for My Big Fat Greek Wedding but locals know it for its impressive selection of international desserts. Whether you ask the friendly staff or that old Greek uncle that is always hanging around the cafe, ready to give his take on what to order, you'll be encouraged to try one of two things: the berry Napolean (a berry-stuffed vanilla custard pastry) or the galaktoboureko. The galaktoboureko is a traditional Greek dessert consisting of sweet custard baked in phyllo dough that's drizzled with a light syrup. It's rich, creamy, tasty, and toothsome, and, unless you speak Greek, nearly impossible to pronounce so be glad that no pronunciation is required when ordering from Grubhub. The custard comes warm and wonderful and, while this is how the dish is traditionally served, that Greek uncle and his wife both prefer to eat it at room temperature so why not order two to see which version you prefer? Omonia Cafe has two locations, one in Astoria, Queens and the other in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Omonia Cafe is located at 32-20 Broadway Ave