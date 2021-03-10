This post is a sponsored collaboration between Grubhub and Gothamist staff.

It always seems a little weird to us that, for many people, eating pie has become something of a special occasion treat, reserved for big holidays like Thanksgiving or random holidays like Pi Day or maybe if you're on vacation at some cute little diner or whatever. Because really, everyone should eat more pie, more often.

Pie is unbeatable! There are so many varieties, it's delicious served warm or cold, you can eat it for breakfast if you want (you're an adult, literally no one can stop you),and it goes great with a cup of coffee.

Thankfully, for those of us who are terrible bakers, New York City has a bunch of excellent pie shops from which you can easily order multiple whole pies for a big gathering or a couple of slices for an intimate evening at home, all available for handy delivery via Grubhub.