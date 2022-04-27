This post is a sponsored article by Grubhub.
Now onto some eats. Last year we dropped a Best of NYC Tacos list that Gothamist readers gobbled up. This year, we’re bringing back some of our favorites with some new additions making sure you’re getting your fix in every borough. From authentic street tacos to sit-down joints with gourmet flair (think truffled pork rinds on the side of your carnitas) - this list is packed with the perfect side to your Cadillac margarita. It’s impossible to cover all of NYC’s saucy, spicy, cheesy taco goodness in one place but we’ve got a little something for every borough and every vibe. Get into it.
Taqueria al Pastor in Bushwick
This phenomenal corner spot on Wyckoff Avenue is about to expand with a huge new restaurant on the Boerum Hill - Downtown Brooklyn border, but based on a recent order from the original Bushwick location, Taqueria al Pastor is still cranking out some of the best tacos in town. The Al Pastor is a must, obviously, piled high with juicy pork and grilled pineapple, and the Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, and even the Nopales are equally delicious. And you can get all of these meats (and cactus) in quesadilla, gringa, burrito, or volcan format as well. This place rules.
Taqueria al Pastor is located at 128 Wyckoff Avenue
Dulce Cultura in Astoria
Queens native Kallie Pappas and chef Juan Cortez opened the friendly, family-oriented Dulce Cultura just a few months ago, and if you don't feel like bundling up your crew for a trip out 31st Avenue for dinner tonight, they'd be happy to deliver a feast right to your door with Grubhub. Tacos are the centerpiece here, and Cortez isn't skimpy with his ingredients. The Pork Belly stars a massive slab of pig, nicely balanced by a pile of chipotle slaw. The Fish Taco comes filled with flaky filets, lightly battered and fried, plus a well-conceived mango pineapple salsa. And the beefy Birria is a beast, sloppy on its own and made even more so when dipped in the consomme. Other taco options include Chorizo with cheese, Chicken Fajita with roasted corn sauce, Carne Asada, Al Pastor, Shrimp with avocado, and Mushroom with Oaxaca cheese. A great place run by good people.
Dulce Cultura is located at 42-20 31st Avenue
Yellow Rose in the East Village
We love everything we’ve ever eaten at Dave and Krystiana Rizo's Yellow Rose, the couple's effortlessly fun and funky spot that opened about a year ago on Third Avenue, but the foundation of the place remains their tacos, done up San Antonio-style and fat enough that two or three can easily make for an amazing meal. There's the incredibly rich Barbacoa one, filled with slow simmered beef cheeks, and the lively Shredded Chicken Verde one, and all the brunch ones, but especially those Chorizo and Egg beauties, and the deceptively basic-looking Bean and Cheese one, which is maybe my absolute favorite thing to eat in the city right now. Get ready to fall in love.
Yellow Rose is located at 102 Third Avenue
Chilo’s in Bedford-Stuyvesant
Chilo’s combines two things we love, a kick-ass taco truck and a perfect dive bar with frozen cocktails that go well with a warm sunny day. With tacos and tortas that give “straight outta Mexico City” energy, Chilo’s does well with a simple menu that’s curated for true taco aficionados. Your standard carnitas, beef, and chicken all shine but things get more interesting with smoky huitlacoche, a fungus that grows on corn and tastes like mushrooms, and nopales, a tart cactus found all across Mexico and the Southwestern US. The authenticity doesn’t stop at the tacos, you get to wash it all down with a pretty large variety of Mexican beer that goes far beyond Corona. Whether you choose to nosh in the covered back porch situation or have it conveniently delivered to your own stoop, Chilo’s will definitely hit your taco spot.
Chilo's is located at 323 Franklin Avenue
Taco Mix in East Harlem
East Harlem is famous for its taco stands, and one of the best is Taco Mix, which sits on a semi-chaotic stretch of East 116th Street and specializes in all sorts of meaty Mexican dishes. Start with the tacos, of course, which are served on good corn tortillas and come piled high with roasted pork and pineapple (their legendary Al Pastor), or spicy Chorizo, or tender Lengua, or Chipotle Chicken (Tinga), or all sorts of perfectly prepared offal. Burritos, tortas, quesadillas, and platters of nachos are all also guaranteed to satisfy your conveniently-delivered, at-home fiesta cravings.
Taco Mix is located at 234 East 116th Street
Taco Mahal
Calling all fusion cuisine lovers! Taco Mahal’s “East Eats meets West Zest”’ philosophy comes through in every bite of their bright Mexican-Indian menu. The unique take on tacos starts with a choice of bases, that includes Roti, Naan, and Basmati Bowls as the shell-less alternative. When it comes to fillings, eaters will find a comprehensive menu of classic Indian recipes, including Saag Paneer, Chicken Tikka Masala, and the restaurant’s signature dish Lamb Kabob. You won’t want to miss out on the generous portions of Chips and Chutney, Onion Pakoras, and Somosas, ideal to share with your fellow foodies.
Taco Mahal is located in the West Village, on 73 Seventh Avenue South, and in the recently opened Hell's Kitchen location at 653 Ninth Avenue
El Mitote on the Upper West Side
We're always tempted to call El Mitote, which specializes in dishes from owner Christina Castaneda's hometown of Guadalajara, a hidden gem, mostly because we never really hear much about it in the city's wider food-obsessed circles. And yet, the lively, festively-decorated place near Lincoln Center is always packed with locals during prime times, so clearly it's not "hidden" from them. The quesadillas, burritos and more composed "Comida Corrida" platters are all worth devouring, but the Tacos may be the true stars here. They come three to an order, in nine different varieties--Chorizo, Wild Mushroom Tinga, and Camaron are personal go-tos--and if you order delivery via Grubhub, you don't have to wait for a table!
El Mitote is located at 208 Columbus Avenue
Taqueria Fort Greene
Whether you’re looking just for yourself or want to get some impromptu catering for a party, Taqueria Fort Greene is a perfect delivery option. With a dozen taco varieties, a great range of appetizers, and even party platters for large groups, this spot is a reliable crowd-pleaser for anyone in the Prospect Park or Fort Greene area. You can’t go wrong with anything here, but the cecina tacos really stand out. Featuring salted, cured, thinly sliced beef, a cecina taco is a beloved Mexican dish that isn’t always easy to find in New York. We almost forgot to mention the best part about this place: guacamole isn’t extra here, it comes on every taco.
Taqueria Fort Greene is located at 154 Carlton Ave
Top Quality in Long Island City
Matt Gaudet and Mark Rancourt's "modern Mexican" restaurant is somewhat incongruently located on a stretch of 44th Road otherwise dominated by body shops and industrial work spaces. During warmer months Top Quality benefits from a spacious outdoor back patio--this was especially key when they first opened early in the pandemic--but now that colder weather is hitting us again, keep this place in mind for a comfy indoor feast via Grubhub. Tacos here come in nine different varieties and are served in assemble-your-own style, with stuffings like Carne Adada, Lamb Barbacoa, Char-Grilled Mushrooms, Salt and Pepper Shrimp, and even Haloumi Cheese, each accompanied by a different housemade salsa and five warm tortillas.
Top Quality is located at 10-29 44th Road
San Pedro Inn in Red Hook
Part dive bar, part art installation, part roadside taco joint, part neighborhood "living room," the San Pedro Inn has done a fine job of replacing the beloved Bait & Tackle on Van Brunt Street since early 2019. And if you feel like hanging out in your actual living room instead, Grubhub is here for you. The tacos are bare-bones affairs, a warm, floppy grilled tortilla filled with a mound of meat (or mushroom), a bit of raw onion and parsley on top. The last time we were here, we made quick work of a good Carnita, a better Carne Asada, and an even-better-still Lengua. The flavors are the perfect canvas for additional spice if you prefer, so you'll want to pour on the housemade hot sauce that comes with, and/or whatever you have on hand in your home.
San Pedro Inn is located at 320 Van Brunt Street
