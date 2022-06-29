Corato I

Ridgewood locals can tell you two things with some certainty: First, that Corato I serves some of the best pizza around; second, that Corato I is the superior Corato (all love to Corato II, but sometimes first is best). Corato I is the sort of place that, by virtue of its location (right under the Fresh Pond M stop) and its quality, cements its place as a neighborhood staple. They excel both at making classic pizza by the pie and by the slice, but also at making typical Italian-American dishes like chicken parmesan and spaghetti bolognese. They also know, to some degree, that their late-night clientele tend to arrive with a hankering for pizzas that lunchtime visitors might balk at. Most notably, their Baked Ziti Napolitan pizza is a particular favorite. Some pizza places might simply use creamy vodka sauce in lieu of the usual marinara and leave it at that, but Corato knows that when people ask for penne, they mean penne. Their Penne alla Vodka pizza features all the good things about pizza (perfectly chewy/crispy crust, great sauce/cheese ratio, etc) and of baked pasta, given the fact that the topping itself is a second helping of carbohydrates. The penne go deliciously crispy in the same way baked rigatoni might, and the sauce caramelizes in the nooks and crannies in the most delightful way. It really is a must-try, even though it might be a bit messy.

Corato I is located at 66-94 Fresh Pond Rd