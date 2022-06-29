This post is a sponsored post by Grubhub.
In New York City, the pizza place is sacred ground--venerated, visited religiously, fought over with ferocity--whether you're talking about the local slice joint, the casual family restaurant, the destination-worthy party spot, or some combination thereof. And while it's certainly true, as the old adage goes, the best pizza is the one closest to you, we all have our favorites, usually spread out all over town, and love telling everyone why we're so definitely correct in our opinions.
To that end: revisit a previous “Best Of” list. Here are great spots in a variety of neighborhoods, including a few less-perennially-hyped places. So no matter where you find yourself tonight, eating pizza in the comfort of your or anyone else's home is always easily within reach. Just order your slices of cheesy, saucy heaven via Grubhub, and let the pizza party come to you.
Manhattan
Corner Slice in Hell's Kitchen
Some of the best pizza in NYC comes from an unlikely source: Ivan Orkin, the Jewish kid from Long Island who became a Japanese ramen master and, after conquering the noodle scene with his incomparable Ivan Ramen, opened this slice shop in 2017 over at Gotham West Market. Corner Slice, which is co-owned by chef Michael Bergmann, specializes in square pies and, as at many of today's new pizza places, the crust does much of the work here. It's basically like eating really great warm bread with melty things on top. The loaded-up pizzas are all delicious (Buffalo Chicken, Veggie Heaven, Spicy Salami, to name a few), but our all-time favorite slice here may be the simple Tomato, which is astonishingly bright and lively. There are also hero sandwiches available, like a meatball parm and a cheesesteak. And because, at its core, Corner Slice is a bakery, the desserts are far better here than at your average slice joint.
Corner Slice is located at 600 11th Avenue -- Order Now
Emily
The original Emily in Clinton Hill has been around since 2014, and the pizza there remains first rate. For us, however, it's the amazing Detroit-style square pies at all three Emmy Squared's, and Emily West Village, that have made Emily and Matt Hyland true NYC pizza royalty. The topping-combos are thoughtful, inventive and balanced; the delightfully dense dough and various sauces are all made with care and skill; and the whole package is filled with love. The fiery Colony is rightfully famous, but the Big Ang (with ricotta, vodka sauce, banana peppers, and meatballs), and the Hot Chicken are also pretty amazing. Bonus: Excellent burgers, salads, and cheesy waffle fries, too.
Emily is located at 35 Downing-- Order Now
Staten Island
Denino’s
It’s okay if the only reason you know about Denino’s is because of Pete Davidson— a recommendation is a recommendation no matter who gave it to you. This Staten Island staple, established in 1937, is a cozy, homey locale serving some of the best pizza in the five boroughs. While their classic cheese pie holds a dear place in many a Staten Islander’s heart, their specialty pies also come highly recommended. Our server was working her very first shift at Denino’s, but evidently had been eating there for her whole life given her exhaustive list of recommendations which included the M.O.R. and Garbage pies. Denino’s pizza resembles its Neapolitan ancestor, with a delectably crunchy, thin crust. The cheese, sauce, and topping distribution was perfect, and something about their meatballs indicated to me that they were made either in-house or acquired from a local gem of a butcher. It’s the perfect spot for a family lunch, with kid-friendly options and casual, relaxed energy.
Denino’s is located at 524 Port Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10302 – Order Now
Michelangelo’s
Michelangelo’s is more of a takeout pizza spot, but don’t let that fool you. Its humble appearance won’t make it obvious that the pizza here is absolutely phenomenal. Their grandma pies, featuring thick crusts and bountiful, generally veggie-based toppings, are worth the trip. For $4.50, a slice of grandma pie comes packed with veggies. Their Florentina, with tomato and chicken, was stupendous. One might imagine a thicker slice to sit heavy in the belly and require a nap after consumption, but this slice did the opposite. The quality of the dough was such that there was a distinctive lightness to the crust, a delicate squishiness without excessive density. This, paired with the veritable smorgasbord of vegetables made for a surprisingly bright and fresh-tasting slice, which is perfect for the summertime.
Michelangelo’s is located at 860 Post Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 – Order Now
The Bronx
Crosby Pizza Stop
Those unacquainted with The Bronx might be surprised to learn about its tight-knit Italian-American community, but spots like Crosby Pizza Stop just off the Buhre Avenue 6 train stop remind us of this history. Like many pizza places dotting the map of New York City, this no-frills restaurant serves takeout orders for the most part, though its seats along Crosby Avenue make perfect people-watching perches. Their specialty slices are unlike those one might find elsewhere, with imaginative options that recall other non-pizza dishes like lasagna, cheese ravioli, and giambotto. They serve both typical Neapolitan-style pizza as well as grandma pies and thin-crust pizza. The ingredients, preparation, and style of their products is excellent, so if you’re craving pizza, order Crosby Pizza Stop on Grubhub to get a taste.
Crosby Pizza Stop is located at 1731 Crosby Ave, The Bronx, NY 10461 – Order Now
Frank’s Pizza
Frank’s Pizza, nestled in a corner on Middletown Road in the Bronx, is both a takeout restaurant as well as a sit-down locale. It’s best known for its sauce, which might seem like a mundane thing to be known for— but any pizza lover knows that if the sauce is wrong the whole pie is wrong. Frank’s knows this, too, and many of their best options err on the side of simplicity (a profoundly Italian attitude to have). Their thin-crust pizza was a particular delight, but their calzones are also a must-try. Locals swear by Frank’s grandma slices, and a fellow patron made a point to explain how delicious their Sicilian slices were, as well. Whichever kind of pizza tickles your fancy, Frank’s is ready to serve up piping hot deliciousness, no matter your proclivities.
Frank’s Pizza is located at 2823 Middletown Rd – Order Now
Queens
Corato I
Ridgewood locals can tell you two things with some certainty: First, that Corato I serves some of the best pizza around; second, that Corato I is the superior Corato (all love to Corato II, but sometimes first is best). Corato I is the sort of place that, by virtue of its location (right under the Fresh Pond M stop) and its quality, cements its place as a neighborhood staple. They excel both at making classic pizza by the pie and by the slice, but also at making typical Italian-American dishes like chicken parmesan and spaghetti bolognese. They also know, to some degree, that their late-night clientele tend to arrive with a hankering for pizzas that lunchtime visitors might balk at. Most notably, their Baked Ziti Napolitan pizza is a particular favorite. Some pizza places might simply use creamy vodka sauce in lieu of the usual marinara and leave it at that, but Corato knows that when people ask for penne, they mean penne. Their Penne alla Vodka pizza features all the good things about pizza (perfectly chewy/crispy crust, great sauce/cheese ratio, etc) and of baked pasta, given the fact that the topping itself is a second helping of carbohydrates. The penne go deliciously crispy in the same way baked rigatoni might, and the sauce caramelizes in the nooks and crannies in the most delightful way. It really is a must-try, even though it might be a bit messy.
Corato I is located at 66-94 Fresh Pond Rd – Order Now
Susano’s
Susano’s, located below the Seneca Avenue M stop, is a sweet, pocket-sized pizza place. What it lacks in size it makes up for with classic, deliciously made pizza. It’s a neighborhood haunt that stays open relatively late, and their fast service and mouthwatering slices means it’s often quite crowded (a situation made easily avoidable by their availability on Grubhub). Their cheese pizza is essentially faultless— their dough is the perfect balance between chewy, soft, and crispy; their sauce is complex and well-seasoned, and their cheese is distributed perfectly. One thing that must be noted about Susano’s is that their slices never fall victim to the tragedy of ‘cheese loss’, the thing that happens when one folds their slice in half and the cheese slips off the dough. This alone sets them apart from many of their neighbors, but their delectable specialty slices, calzones, and pastas are as appealing as their simplest slice.
Susano’s is located at 9512 35th Ave – Order Now
Brooklyn
Brooklyn Pizza Crew in Crown Heights
One of those great NYC slice joints that's consistently better than you might expect from its generic trappings, Brooklyn Pizza Crew sells first-rate regular round pies—the Pepperoni is a particularly satisfying example of the classic NYC fold—but the real action here is in the Grandma square section. The thicker crust on these beauties achieves that sublime sponginess found in the best such slices in town, and the toppings are all first-rate, including some funky sopressata on the Calabrese, the slew of veggies (and dairy-free "mozzarella") on the Vegan, and the surprisingly not-blasphemous Apple and Bacon, which also features crushed walnuts and Gorgonzola. And don't forget, Grubhub makes it easy to stay cozy at home and support neighborhood mainstays like Brooklyn Pizza Crew, all winter long.
Brooklyn Pizza Crew is located at 758 Nostrand Avenue -- Order Now
Leo in Williamsburg
Two years ago the team behind the hugely popular Ops Pizza in Bushwick opened this terrific restaurant/counter-service spot on Havemeyer Street, serving, among other delights, a half-dozen or so varieties of their six-slice, 18" pizzas. Their Clam Pie is among the best in town, the San Giuseppe with spicy sausage is another winner, as is the Broccolini with banana peppers. Or throw a twist into our home pizza party and order one of Leo's square pies, like the Potato Squash beauty, or the lovely tomato-and-oregano Rossa.
Leo is located at 123 Havemeyer Street -- Order Now
