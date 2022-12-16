The days are getting shorter, the weather is getting chillier, and you’re wrapping up your holiday shopping. As 2022 draws to a close, it’s the perfect time to look back on the great things we accomplished, the relationships we cultivated, and all of the delicious food we ate throughout the year. When it’s cold outside and you don’t feel like leaving home, Grubhub will come to the rescue, bringing tasty treats from your favorite neighborhood spots, delivered right to your door. If you need some inspiration or you just want to try something new, we’ve got you covered. Here are the top five restaurants of 2022 that got the most attention from Gothamist readers just like you.

Aromi If wood-fired pizza and housemade pastas are at the top of your wish list, look no further than Aromi. This Carroll Garden hotspot has been serving up authentic Italian dishes for a little over a year and they’ve already amassed a loyal following. From margherita, for those who like things classic, to the tonno e cipolle (tuna, onions, and capers), for the more adventurous eaters, you can’t go wrong with any of Aromi’s 15+ pizza options. Or, if pasta is more your speed, try out their ravioli cacio e pepe or lasagna alla bolognese. No matter what you choose, Aromi’s hearty Italian fare will satisfy even the pickiest diners. Aromi is located at 552 Court Street in Carroll Gardens - Order now

Pig Beach Just because it’s too cold to grill outside in NYC doesn’t mean you can’t have BBQ. Succulent pulled pork, fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs, and savory smoked lamb shoulder are all just a few taps away on the Grubhub mobile app. Just pull up the Astoria Pig Beach location, make your selections, and sit back and wait for all of the deliciousness to come right to you. They also have a BBQ jackfruit sandwich and a veggie burger, so even vegetarians can enjoy the food of summertime, all year long. Pig Beach is located at 35-37 36th Street in Astoria - Order now

Epicerie Boulud You may lean one way or the other in the battle between UES and UWS restaurants, but Gothamist readers’ favorite casual cafe sits squarely on the west side. Epicerie Boulud, named after French master chef Daniel Boulud, boasts an extensive menu of light bites that’s perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. There’s a wide array of hot and cold sandwiches and tender quiche with the most perfect crust. But, when you need a pick-me-up, grab one of their crusty baguettes or a buttery, flaky croissant to go with your favorite coffee beverage. For those who need to go grain-free, the flourless hazelnut chocolate cookie or the gluten free brownie are great choices. Epicerie is located at 1900 Broadway in the Upper West Side - Order now

Rebel Rebel, a Black-owned, Lower East Side eatery features locally sourced ingredients in their delectable family recipes. One of the most popular dishes is the Signature Barbancourt Shrimp which is an explosion of spicy, garlicky flavor. For many restaurants, a side of rice can be bland and boring, but entrees at Rebel come with djon djon, a Hatian black mushroom rice that is mouthwateringly rich and savory. Make sure to grab some in your next Grubhub order. Rebel is located at 29 Clinton Street in the Lower East Side - Order now