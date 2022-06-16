This post is a sponsored article by Grubhub.

From Pelham Bay to Coney Island, some of the most incredible contributions to New York’s unrivaled food scene come from Black-owned restaurants. Whether it’s Southern-style seafood up in Harlem or vegan Caribbean fare down in south Brooklyn, the city has Black culinary talent turning out cuisine that hails from virtually every corner of the globe. No matter where you are within the five boroughs, there’s likely to be a fantastic Black-owned spot in your delivery radius.

With hundreds of Black-owned restaurants throughout the city, it’s impossible to pick just five that are representative of the diverse culinary offerings, which cover all manner of price points, dietary needs, and culinary styles that run the gamut from French to Ethiopian and beyond. To see what else is out there, consider following Black-Owned Brooklyn on Instagram, where its founders have been documenting the work of Black makers in the borough for years, or check out Travel Noire’s New York City coverage.

Consider this just a taste of what’s out there: five of our favorite restaurants that happen to be available on Grubhub. Our choices feature lots of Caribbean flavors, deep-fried seafood and fresh pressed juices, and some ample vegetarian and vegan options. Next time you’re looking to order takeout or delivery, keep these fantastic spots in mind to support Black business owners while indulging in some amazing flavors. And best of all, with Grubhub you can enjoy them in the comfort of your own home. Real pants be damned.