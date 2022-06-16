This post is a sponsored article by Grubhub.
From Pelham Bay to Coney Island, some of the most incredible contributions to New York’s unrivaled food scene come from Black-owned restaurants. Whether it’s Southern-style seafood up in Harlem or vegan Caribbean fare down in south Brooklyn, the city has Black culinary talent turning out cuisine that hails from virtually every corner of the globe. No matter where you are within the five boroughs, there’s likely to be a fantastic Black-owned spot in your delivery radius.
With hundreds of Black-owned restaurants throughout the city, it’s impossible to pick just five that are representative of the diverse culinary offerings, which cover all manner of price points, dietary needs, and culinary styles that run the gamut from French to Ethiopian and beyond. To see what else is out there, consider following Black-Owned Brooklyn on Instagram, where its founders have been documenting the work of Black makers in the borough for years, or check out Travel Noire’s New York City coverage.
Consider this just a taste of what’s out there: five of our favorite restaurants that happen to be available on Grubhub. Our choices feature lots of Caribbean flavors, deep-fried seafood and fresh pressed juices, and some ample vegetarian and vegan options. Next time you’re looking to order takeout or delivery, keep these fantastic spots in mind to support Black business owners while indulging in some amazing flavors. And best of all, with Grubhub you can enjoy them in the comfort of your own home. Real pants be damned.
Lolo’s Seafood Shack
Despite having opened in just 2014, Lolo’s is already a proven Harlem institution. Named for the locally owned, locally operated seaside restaurants that owners Leticia “Skai” Young and chef Raymond Mohan experienced in the British West Indies, the menu features a mix of Caribbean, Latin American, and Creole influences. Go all out with a steam pot full of corn, potatoes, and your shellfish of choice, order a beachy basket of crab cakes over fries or grab a quick lunch of one of their house-made johnnycake sandwiches.
Don’t miss the delicious house pineapple chutney, which is fresh and bright with a bit of a kick; if you’re getting fries, get them with garlic sauce or Lolo’s style – loaded with garlic crema, cotija, and jalapeños – for another big smack of flavor. No need to take your carbs plain here. If you want some turf to go with your surf, try the jerk ribs or chicken with a side of “durty” rice. On weekends, they serve hearty brunch plates featuring your seafood favorites over grits.
Consider topping off the island vibe with a glass (or better yet, a carafe) of their tangy-sweet house rum punch, made with sorrel and ginger. If rum’s not your thing, you can even switch it out for tequila or vodka.
Lolo’s Seafood Shack is located at 303 W 116th Street in Manhattan – Order Now
Aunts et Uncles
“Elevated comfort food” is a restaurant concept you might be getting tired of. But it applies to Aunts et Uncles, an all-vegan café in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, in the truest and best way. The stylish little shop, accented with books and vinyl records by influential Black artists, serves up American standards touched by Caribbean influence. You absolutely cannot miss the ‘lobster’ roll, which puts New England to shame. The ‘lobster’ is made of hearts of palm and served in a pretzel roll – it’s the perfect balance of fresh and creamy, full of a generous amount of mayo and topped off with fresh dill and a lemon wedge. Good vegan ‘seafood’ is hard to come by, but the folks at Aunts et Uncles totally nail it. Even lifelong coast dwellers will be impressed.
The mac and cheese, too, is delicious, made with delicate shell pasta and set apart by the inclusion of white truffle oil. Even the pasta marinara has a little something extra – it’s served with a housemade heirloom tomato sauce that would make an Italian grandma proud. Add in a flaky pastry stuffed with seasoned Beyond beef from Imaculeé, the bakery next door, and round things out with a veggie dish like their All Green Everything, a sauteé of okra, asparagus, and brussels sprouts. If you’re thirsty, add on a glass of sorrel, or wake up your sinuses with their fresh ginger cucumber juice.
Aunts et Uncles is located at 1407 Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn – Order Now
Sol Sips
Whether you’re looking for quick and easy healthy food or a full and indulgent brunch, Sol Sips in Bushwick has you covered. Opened in 2018 by Francesca Chaney, who was just 22 at the time, the idea was to make organic, plant-based food accessible to the community. Sol Sips started as a pop-up serving juices and smoothies. Chaney treats food as a kind of medicine, channeling the power of plants into beverages that not only taste good, but make her customers feel good as well. Try the Chargie smoothie with soursop, coconut water, and lime, or the Tropichaus Nectar featuring carrot, mango, lime, and ginger. Feeling under the weather? Grab a shot of fresh pressed ginger juice to give your immune system a kick in the pants.
The food menu, too, will leave you wanting for nothing. There are no processed meat substitutes, just clever vegan iterations of classic cravings – try the fried-to-perfection oyster mushroom ‘chicken’ sandwich with curried mango sauce on their crispy biscuits, or the ‘chicken’ and waffles, either in its original or chocolate raspberry iteration (seriously – we’re talking cocoa waffles with a raspberry compote). But, arguably the best dishes on the menu are the Rastafarian and Latin American-influenced stews. You seriously can’t go wrong with one of the plant-forward entreés like the stuffed plantains or hearty Ital stew. (Who knew beans could be quite so magical?) And don’t forget to add in an order of deep-fried okra to treat yourself to some fluffy, crispy, veggie-stuffed bites.
Sol Sips is located at 276 Knickerbocker Avenue in Brooklyn – Order Now
Ras Plant Based Ethiopian
Ras prides itself on serving organic and locally sourced Ethiopian dishes that are not only good for their patrons, but also for the community. With an exquisite vegan take on classic hearty dishes, it’s no surprise that this Brooklyn-based restaurant has become a crowd favorite.
While vegan dishes are not strange to Ethiopian traditional cuisine due to the country’s religious history, innovation is at the heart of this restaurant. Mama's tofu (slow simmered tofu, tomatoes and jalapeños), and the crispy awaze-spiced cauliflower wings are some new additions to the already comprehensive menu.
Traditional Ethiopian food lovers — or newbies to this delicious cuisine — shouldn’t miss out on the soft and spongy injera, topped with lentils, cabbage, greens, and chickpeas in the form of delicious Yatakilt, Dulet, Gomen, and Shiro.
Ras Plant Based Ethiopian is located at 739 Franklin Avenue in Brooklyn –Order Now
Rebel Restaurant & Bar
Located on the Lower East Side, Rebel is a stylish corner restaurant serving incredibly executed Haitian cuisine for dinner. The menu is curated and fairly short, but it covers all the bases: seafood, meat, vegetarian, fresh, fried, and of course, carbs on carbs – which makes it a great choice when ordering for a group with varying tastes or dietary needs. Seafood lovers, in particular, will be flush with options, including herring ceviche and fried calamari appetizers as well as pan-fried salmon and basa entreés.
Everything is seasoned to perfection and full of flavor, from the Legume D’Ayiti (vegetable stew) to the lightly fried Signature Barbancourt Shrimp that comes with a mind-blowing spicy garlic sauce. Each entreé comes with savory, subtle but flavorful djon djon (black mushroom) rice and a side of crispy, perfectly cooked sweet or green plantains. The portions are generous, but you might not have leftovers, given how easy it is to plow through even a sizable scoop of their djon djon rice. (Seriously, you might consider getting an extra side of it for good measure. And maybe some more plantains, while you’re at it.)
Rebel Restaurant & Bar is located at 29 Clinton Street in Manhattan – Order Now
