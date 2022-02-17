This post is a sponsored collaboration between Grubhub and Gothamist staff.

If a restaurant has tater tots on the menu, you order them, right? Like no matter what else you're getting? Us too. What's not to love about grated potatoes rolled into little rectangles and fried to a crackling crisp? So good just plain--maybe dipped one at a time into ketchup or some sort of hot sauce--plus they hold up well under almost any sort of toppings deluge, from ladles of neon-yellow cheese sauce to kewpie mayo and bonito flakes.

That said, there are few more dispiriting dishes than a boat of bland, soggy tots, but after years of fried potato research in the field, and with all of these available on Grubhub, you will not be disappointed when you unpack your delivery in the cozy confines of your apartment. In celebration of National Tater Tot Day, naturally, which technically was on February 2 but is really a year-round holiday in our book.