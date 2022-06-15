Even the most avid Times Square avoider has to cave sometimes.

Maybe you've got family in town and you're shepherding them around, or perhaps someone gave you tickets to a Broadway show. Whatever the reason, there always seems to be a couple of nights each year when you're put in charge of finding a place to eat around here.

It can be a harrowing experience, even though the immediate area has upped its casual food game a bit (Los Tacos No. 1 comes to mind) — this is, after all, one of the biggest tourist attractions on the planet and lines can be ridiculously long.

Enter the brand new, riotously colored Peachy Keen, an all-day restaurant, coffee counter, dessert spot, and cocktail bar that sits within a block or two of multiple Broadway theaters and all of the now-commodified chaos on what we used to affectionately call the Deuce. The menu is filled with crowd pleasers, the energy is high, and the place is huge, with some 140 seats spread out over several dining rooms, bars and little nooks.