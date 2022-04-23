The food is obviously the main draw here, but as at all these seasonal markets, that means you can also spend a lot of time waiting on line. My advice, as always: get here as early as possible, eat a plate or three before it gets too busy, then explore the designer and artisan booths. Sherifa Gayle's black N ugly always has great hoodies, T-shirts and accessories, and Devine Bailey has added some mini-Nike keychains to the always eye-catching Pop Pins lineup. Locally made health, beauty and body care products are readily available, as well.

There's a full program of DJs and live music on the main stage every month and, of course, the festivities offer great people watching all up and down the avenue. And not only do the Arches of Harlem give the whole thing an impressively cinematic setting; they also provide shelter from the occasional downpour.

"My favorite part of the night is the impromptu dance that starts happening around 7:00," Shalma said. "Once the music really gets going, and the stomachs are full, and all of a sudden you see those big smiley faces and all of the people start moving... it's just a beautiful sight."

The Uptown Night Market takes place every second Thursday of the month from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m (coming next on May 12th), through November, under the Arches of Harlem on 12th Avenue between 133rd and 135th Streets.