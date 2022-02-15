Outdoor dining has long existed in New York City, but the pandemic has reshaped the open-air landscape for eateries. It's made permitting easier, provided more flexibility and allowed — like 'em or not — for some truly creative dining sheds to pop up throughout the five boroughs.

The look of the sheds has ranged from the delightful to the apocalyptic, and they are often fully enclosed (negating their purpose during COVID). But they were never meant to be permanent and, after this year, will be phased out.

The new rules that will shape the future of outdoor dining are being solidified — and it won't look like what we saw during the pandemic, but it won't necessarily look like our pre-pandemic options either.