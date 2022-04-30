The first thing you notice when you step inside Zaab Zaab, a new Isaan Thai restaurant in Elmhurst, is the ceiling. It’s a visual riot of jagged lines and big chickens.

Also making an immediate impression: the bright, striped bar, the aggressively mismatched banquette cushions, the elevated, fenced-in turf lawn out front, the colorful curbside dining room — everything about the place, really, is designed to be seen.

Which, according to co-owners Bryan Chunton and Pei Wei, who sat down with Gothamist Thursday afternoon at Zaab Zaab for a delightful, fiery feast, is the Isaan way.

"Isaan culture is very festive," said Wei. "The Isaan people like to dance. They like to drink. They like to wear colorful clothes. So, when we hired an artist from the local Thai Council, we told him we want to make it like Isaan style — to make people feel welcome when they come in."

All of that is great and gives the place instant pizazz. If you took a couple of long subway rides to get here, it immediately feels like it was worth the trip. But the real reason you're at Zaab Zaab lies with the little fanfare in chef Aniwat Khotsopa's lengthy and appealing menu. It features a handful of Isaan specialties from his native city of U-don Thani.