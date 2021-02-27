Bonnema, who was unavailable for an interview but describes himself as a writer, rock climber, and dog lover on Twitter, cited several studies and newspaper articles to support various requests to protect employees.

"Last week, more than a dozen scientists called on the Biden administration to set better air standards for workplaces," Bonnema wrote. "It is becoming more and more clear that aerosol particles—likely more so than surfaces or even droplets—are a significant source of COVID transmission."

He said that while he was told by management that filters are frequently being switched out, he alleges that the store's use of MERV-7 filters do not decontaminate aerosols effectively. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, a MERV-13 filter or higher is recommended to clear out potential COVID aerosols. Bonnema also requested the store adopt a "three strikes" policy for customers who repeatedly flout the store's mask policy.

"I was recently shouted and sworn at by a customer who would not wear a mask above his nose, despite Mates already asking him to do so," Bonnema claims in his letter. "He was allowed to finish his shopping and check out."

Bonnema ended his letter asking Bane to consider him and his co-workers' requests.