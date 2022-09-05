After a two-year hiatus, Labor Day Carnival celebrations returned to Brooklyn along with a variety of Caribbean food stands, which lined the streets in Flatbush and Crown Heights during the early-morning party that is J’Ouvert.

J’Ouvert is a French word that translates to “day-break.” Throughout the Caribbean, the celebration signifies the beginning of Carnival, and traditionally begins before dawn.

Revelers grooved to drums and steel pan orchestras starting at 6 a.m. on Monday morning for the first J’Ouvert since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival began at Grand Army Plaza and ended at Nostrand Avenue and Rutland Road. To keep their energy up, people celebrating ate and drank a variety of Caribbean treats, which were available along the procession.

Perhaps most popular among them is corn soup.