The opening-day menu at Eat Offbeat — a brand new restaurant commanding a prime spot near the western entrance of Chelsea Market — included Jollof Rice and Chicken Yassa prepared by Chef Mariama of Senegal, Katarica Curry and Dhal made by Chef Shanthini of Sri Lanka and Tahini Roasted Vegetables courtesy of Chef Diaa, a refugee from Syria.

It's a feast you probably wouldn't be able to assemble under one roof anywhere else in town — and that's not even mentioning Chef Lebjulet's Venezuelan dishes, nor Chef Bashir's Afghani treats — but Eat Offbeat is not your standard operation.

"We are a team of refugees and immigrants from around the world with a passion for cooking," Eat Offbeat's co-founder and CEO Manal Kahi told Gothamist. "We love food, and we love sharing food, and we love sharing our culture through food."

While running a physical storefront may be new for Eat Offbeat, the team has been feeding New York City since 2015: first as a successful catering business, then adding meal kits, packaged provisions and delivery when the pandemic hit. Still, Kahi admitted that being in Chelsea Market, a landmark destination for tourists, felt special.

"For the past seven years we've had an incredible level of support from our NYC customers, and we knew we were welcome," she said. "But now with this restaurant we feel like not only are we welcome, but now we're also a part of the basic fabric of the city" — and one fully on display for visitors from all over the world to see.