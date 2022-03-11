Multiple Japanese bars, restaurants and stores in the East Village, including one of NYC's most beloved speakeasies, are in danger of closing or being relocated due to a "massive rent hike."

According to New York Times reporter Alex Vadukul, who tweeted the news earlier this week, Angel's Share — along with Village Yokocho, Panya Bakery and Sunrise Mart, all located on Stuyvesant Street near 3rd Avenue and operated by the same owner — face eviction later this month when "a very old and longterm lease arrangement has finally come to its end."

The potential loss triggered an outcry of lamentations from longtime patrons, including director Alice Wu, who told Gothamist that Angel's Share was “one of the last places in the city where I could reliably take an out-of-town friend and con them into thinking I had the keys to a secret more fabulous New York.”