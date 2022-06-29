Last week, on an exceedingly pleasant summer afternoon Gothamist chatted with Gaia Bagnasacco on a bench outside the new location of her namesake Italian cafe, which she opened on East Third Street at the beginning of June after an absence of more than two years from the neighborhood.

Chatting was just one of several things commanding Bagnasacco's considerable energy and attention. Gaia, which is what everyone calls her, is an irresistible presence who warmly greets passersby, hugs longtime regulars, and already seems to have gathered a new set of repeat customers at the new spot.

And her instinct to be of service to her neighbors means that she had no qualms about getting up mid-interview to prepare a plate of free food for a hungry friend, or give away a large bottle of juice to a visibly vitamin-deprived stranger who was swaying before the menu.