DeMarco founded Di Fara's in Midwood in 1965, a few years after emigrating from the province of Caserta in Italy to NYC. He told the New York Times in 2004, "When I got here, I spent three months in Long Island, in Huntington, working on a farm ... then somebody put a bug in my head and said there's a good spot on Avenue J. I didn't even know Avenue J existed."

He opened Di Fara with a business partner whose last name was Farina. "So when the lawyer made the paper, he put the two names together: Di Fara," he recalled to the Times. In 1978, DeMarco bought his partner out but kept the name.

For much of the last 50 years, DeMarco was directly involved in the creation of each pizza pie, importing ingredients from Italy multiple times a week. The pies were all topped with fresh basil (cut with scissors by DeMarco) and a signature drizzle of olive oil. Slices cost just 15 cents when it opened in 1965, but are now $5 a pop. Even so, the place was almost always swamped with people trying to get a taste, and visitors could expect an hour-long wait, at times.

DeMarco's attention to detail and passion for all things pizza turned Di Fara's into a pizza staple of the city, frequently turning up on best of lists from the likes of Zagat, Village Voice, the Times, Gothamist and more. Both Chef Anthony Bourdain and former Mayor Bill de Blasio declared Di Fara's the best slice in the city at various points.

Over the years, Di Fara expanded to more locations, including on the Lower East Side, a now-shuttered place in Williamsburg and even Las Vegas. The original location has also faced a few brief closures, including in 2011 because of Department Of Health violations, and in 2019, when it was seized by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance over unpaid taxes. At the time, a spokesperson for the state told Gothamist the pizzeria allegedly owed $167,506.75. De Blasio vowed to help get Di Fara's making pies again, and a few days later, it did indeed reopen, with a spokesperson for the state saying, "we've reached a mutual agreement to move forward and we're confident the business will be operating in good faith into the future."