Performances by DJs and live bands make it easy to linger and chill, and if you need some liquid courage to get out on the dance floor, there's beer, hard seltzer and wine available, as well as boozy gummy bears from Di Lena's Dolcina.

At its most basic level, though, what makes the Queens Night Market special is its unforced sense of community. Once a week the asphalt and scrubby lawn in the shadow of the Hall of Science becomes a welcoming gathering place for some 15,000 people, effortlessly embracing the diversity of the borough in which, famously, more than 800 different languages are spoken.

Last Saturday was technically a "sneak preview," with a $5 admission fee, and the same will be true on April 23rd; then, after a week off, free admission kicks in for the rest of season starting on May 7. Make sure you buy your tickets in advance if you want to go this Saturday; last weekend's opening sold out, and I saw multiple people turned away at the gate. Note that Queens Night Market donates at least 20% of these sneak preview ticket sales to charity.

The Queens Night Market is located next to the New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111th Street, in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, and will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight on Saturdays through September. Visitors are strongly discouraged from driving to the venue, as parking is extremely limited. Instead take the 7 train to 111th Street and walk four blocks. The Q28, Q58, and Q48 buses also get you close.