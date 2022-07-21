It's been a tumultuous couple years for Central Park's historic Loeb Boathouse. The restaurant was closed at the start of the pandemic in 2020, with all of its employees laid off later that year. Then it reopened in the spring of 2021 amid much uncertainty about bookings. And now, restaurateur Dean Poll, who has operated the Boathouse since 2000, has filed paperwork to permanently close the location this fall.

"Due to rising labor and costs of goods, the business will be permanently closing effective October 16, 2022 affecting a total of 163 employees," Poll wrote this week in a filing to the state's Department of Labor.

Representatives for Poll did not respond to requests for comment, but Poll told Patch, "I've been there for 21 years. The economics just don't work anymore." He added that the closure was not related to COVID-19. "The volume was there. But the expenses just eat away at it."

Parks Department spokesperson Crystal Howard confirmed that the restaurant is closing, but stressed that the city will be looking for a new operator for the venue.

"It is our intention to engage a new operator as soon as possible — the Boathouse is not permanently closing," she told Gothamist. "We are working in good faith with the current operator in an effort to accommodate those individuals who have an event already scheduled at the Boathouse."