Marco Shalma's MASC Hospitality Group is running on all cylinders these days, with the Uptown Night Market in full swing, the huge Harlem Bazaar coming to 125th Street later this month, and various concession gigs popping up around the city (they ran food and beverage for the Botanical Gardens' Orchid Evenings, for example). But last Saturday, Shalma and his team went back to where it all began five years ago with the joyous return of the Bronx Night Market.

"It's so exciting to be back, and we want to keep getting bigger and better here," Shalma told Gothamist around 30 minutes into the opening-day festivities. "Because even though we're spreading out, to bring the love and joy in what we do to the rest of the city, we need to show how we keep supporting Bronx culture, how we keep supporting the Bronx community. This is what started it, and no matter where we go, we're still from the Bronx."

The Bronx Night Market, which actually happens during the day, will take over Fordham Plaza on the last Saturday of every month from now through November. More than 60 vendors were on hand for the season opener last weekend, plus a full slate of performers and DJs on two stages, and a huge crowd turned out, ready to eat, ready to dance, ready to party.