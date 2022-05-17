This post is a sponsored article by Grubhub.
Nothing says summer like the smell of ribs smoking on the grill and a strong porch pounder in hand. However, your 500 square feet backyard-less apartment might not lend itself to the homegrown barbeque bliss of your dreams. Never fear, Grubhub has you covered with some of the best BBQ in the city delivered hot and fresh to your door. And with the Grubhub Guarantee, get these delicious meals delivered on time and at the lowest prices, guaranteed or they’ll make it right. Unpack, re-plate, and serve up delicious brisket, fall off the bone ribs, pulled pork, and all your favorites without worrying about how the sauce on your shirt will now ruin your outfit for your Saturday stroll.
We’ve done a roundup of the best BBQ spots in the city whether you want to enjoy them IRL or from the comfort of your stoop. From no-frills southern hospitality to party vibes with some global flavor influences, the range of “que” on this list has something for every connoisseur. We can’t talk BBQ without talking sauce and our picks have you covered from the vinegar and mustard lovers to those that like a spicy, sweet, and sticky red slathered on your baby backs. Dive in, ask for wet wipes, and enjoy.
Mable’s Smokehouse
Right in the heart of Williamsburg, Mable’s reminds you of a mess hall somewhere deep in Georgia with southern BBQ and a surprisingly good soundtrack on the daily. On Sundays they also offer brunch with pulled pork covered corn cakes and an unlimited booze option that’ll keep you at Mable’s longer than you planned. Don’t fret - ordering in won’t keep you from the Mable’s magic, the meats are the star here and carry incredibly well. The smoked wings are packed with an herb spice rub that’ll have you smacking your tongue with every bite and the beef brisket is served up nice and juicy, something that doesn’t always land at our above the Mason-Dixon line establishments. The “accouterment” adds a nice touch with your standard slaw, pickled veggies, and a BBQ sauce that pairs well with just about anything on the menu.
Mable’s is located at 44 Berry Street - Order Now
Fette Sau
Fette Sau literally means “fat pig” in German and this cheeky name suits this Brooklyn BBQ joint that bills itself as the intersection between Central Texas and a New York Deli. Located in a garage lot alleyway, the focus here is on meat done really really well. From traditional cuts, smoked to perfection to some fun takes like beef tongue pastrami, pork belly, and veal heart. - your inner carnivore will definitely be satisfied. The sides are simple but decent with the grilled broccoli and red cabbage coleslaw being the standouts. Bourbon also takes center stage here with owner Joe Carroll taking as much pride in craft spirits as he does his heritage cuts of meat. If you’re ordering delivery you can still get your sip on with two boozy lemonades on offer with Grubhub.
Fette Sau is located at 354 Metropolitan Ave - Order Here
Pig Beach
With award-winning provisions and two NYC outposts, pig beach is a must-do for your BBQ cravings this summer. If you’re headed out in person - their massive locations offer indoor and outdoor dining and the requisite honky tonk music to transport you south to Memphis, Tennessee. Or even better – opt for delivery with Grubhub, and you will not be disappointed when you unpack your delivery in the cozy confines of your apartment. The hatch chili and Alabama sauce wings explode with flavor and have the perfect combination of smokiness and crunch. The ribs have a cumin, brown sugar, cayenne pepper dry rub moment happening and still manage to fall off of the bone. Unlike many BBQ joints, the sides are not an afterthought with collard greens that feel like they were plucked from Winn Dixie and into your grandmother’s pot. They don’t even miss on the cornbread which has just enough sweetness to pair well with it all. The final surprise hit? A Key Lime pie slice that’ll transport you to South Florida and make your tummy smile like sunshine.
Pig Beach is located at 35-37 36th St - Order Here
Batesy’s (Rockaway Beach)
Say you want BBQ but also a breakfast sandwich, and also a taco, and maybe a fried handheld. You may think you’ll have to order from three different restaurants to satiate your expansive desires but you really just need to settle into Batesy’s. This Rockaway Beach BBQ spot has a brunch, lunch, and dinner menu packed with dishes you won’t find anywhere else. Everything is delicious and we don’t take that lightly. You also can’t go wrong with anything whether your taste buds want a nibble of the daily smoked sausage, the creamy mac and cheese, or any of the smoked meats - it’s truly instant summer in every bite. One of the best things at Batesy’s is the Beach Box, a mixed platter of all of the meats on offer with three sides - if you’re heading to the beach and didn’t bother to pack a lunch, order for pickup with Grubhub and stroll to the sand like the true “G” that you are.
Batesy’s is located at 6820F Rockaway Blvd - Order Here
Hometown BBQ
Rounding our list is Hometown BBQ with locations in Red Hook and Industry City. Another BBQ spot with contemporary flavors - the Jerk Rib Tips, Korean BBQ Ribs, and Vietnamese Hot Wings easily steal the show. With layers of spice and careful marinades, the meats at Hometown give you a peppery punch and that caramelized sweetness that really works well on its own without the sauce. Beyond the meats, the Texas Chili is served up as a heaping bowl that will probably take you a couple of seatings to finish. You may think to skip the chili, but we advise going for it. Between the cuts of juicy brisket and the deliciously smoky chili sauce and at least two types of beans it’s some of the best chili in the city. Grab a side of the cornbread with honey butter to really take things over the top.
Hometown BBQ is located at 87 35th Street- Order Now
As you gear up for summer, get any of our picks delivered to your doorstep with the Grubhub Guarantee. and preserving the flavor from our very own “pitmasters” right here in NYC. If your delivery arrives late, you’ll receive $5 off your next order and if you find a lower price with a competitor, Grubhub will match the difference, plus you’ll get $5 off your next order.