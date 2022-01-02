The menu in the South Bronx is pretty much the same as you'll find in Old San Juan, and was developed by Cortés corporate chef Ricardo De Obaldia. The secret weapon here, though, seems to be chef Maria Martinez, a native of Quebradillas, Puerto Rico, who had ten years' experience in NYC kitchens before running things on Alexander Avenue. She has a knack for balancing tricky mixes in a way that gives everything a chance to shine. To give one more example, her mangú, or mashed plantains, is superb, even when buried under three runny eggs, studded with chorizo, and splattered with hot sauce. The food is fun, to be sure, but Martinez is a seriously good cook.

The space is divided into two rooms, the main dining area with a full bar on the right, and a counter-service shop on the left with coffee and hot chocolate, a few pastries, and lots of Chocobar merch and provisions. Both are filled with specially commissioned art ("my family's other passion," as Cortés put it), including pieces from their non-profit organization Fundación Cortés, like the framed images of female Afro-Puerto Rican comic book superhero, La Borinqueña, created by the Bronx native Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez.

"The community here is amazing," says Cortés, who lives just a few blocks away from the restaurant. "One of the advantages to being here in the South Bronx is that everyone is so excited to collaborate and help build this community into something different and special. You can feel that commitment on so many different levels, whether it's other businesses, local government, or all the people who live here. I've had grandmothers come and ask for me just so they can sing our jingle. They tell me, 'Thank you so much for coming here, thank you for opening in the Bronx. This feels like I'm walking into my childhood.'"