It took a couple years, but at some point the copycats became ubiquitous as well. The novelty wore off a bit. So this is a more philosophical question: do you think that The Bagel Store sacrificed some New York City cred because it became this tourist destination? Yes and no. Yes, on the individual basis, they probably sacrificed some credibility amongst the bagel community in New York. But I'll say their sacrifice was for the greater good, because overall it really helped elevate the stature of the bagel in the broader culture, and has really been a boon, I would say, for the entire industry over the past five, six years since it came about.

The Rainbow Bagel really spawned all these other attempts at innovating the bagel, right? Yes, like the Cragel. Scot did one that was like a bacon, egg and cheese-infused bagel ⁠— it was all within the bagel itself. There's constant innovation in the bagel space, but nothing has really captured people's attention quite as much as the Rainbow Bagel. I say this all the time: the thing that I love about bagels is that it's a canvas that has unlimited creativity. People can do whatever they want to the toppings, to the flavors ⁠— you can really have infinite variations of it. And so there's always something fresh and interesting happening.

Knowing all these other bagel store owners in the city, were they annoyed by the virality of the Rainbow Bagel? Were they annoyed that they suddenly had to cater to the Instagram crowd? Did they point their noses up at this, or did they welcome it as a chance for new business? There was definitely a phase where people were annoyed, and probably jealous, by how much attention The Bagel Store was getting for this. And there was definitely a lot of bagel purism, like, 'We don't do that type of thing.' But after a couple of years, and the sensationalism of it died down, and the demand for it started going up, shops were hearing requests for Rainbow Bagels all the time. They kind of have to cater to it. And I think they found out that for the most part, it's fun. It's awesome to give people what they want.

I was just talking to Chris [Pugliese], the owner of Tompkins Square Bagels, last week. And he said, 'I'm not in the bagel business. I'm in the happiness business.' And if you can give a Rainbow Bagel to a tourist or a kid, and that makes their day, why not do that?

As to the economics of virality: how come virality doesn't ensure a place can stay afloat? Do you have any impression of what happened financially with The Bagel Store to cause its closure now? I don't know how much I can speak to that about The Bagel Store. My limited understanding is that his location in Williamsburg was seized by the state tax authority because of unpaid taxes. So I don't know how much of that had to do with the economics of the shop itself versus just the accounting. And then this recent store, it sounds like it was due to health concerns and maybe not an economic pressure that led to the closing. I've reached out to Scot a couple of times this week, but haven't been able to get in contact with him yet. And I know him, I've talked to him [a lot] throughout the past five years and visited him a few times. I hope everything's okay with him.

One of the unique things about Scot is he's one of the few owners in the city that was still hand-rolling and baking every batch of bagels himself, when many shops have large teams of rollers, bakers, etc. And so him doing everything himself seven days a week for as many years as he did it takes a toll on anybody. He was fulfilling orders from all over the country. He was doing domestic shipping of the Rainbow Bagel. So it was a lot.