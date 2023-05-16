Farideh Sadeghin is a chef and video host based in Brooklyn. As part of a new series, she explores New York City neighborhoods through their food and histories.

Most New Yorkers are more familiar with Manhattan’s Koreatown, however, real ones know that the majority of Koreans living in NYC are in Queens.

And along Northern Boulevard in Flushing, and just a bit farther east into neighboring Murray Hill – not to be confused with the Manhattan neighborhood that shares its name – you’ll reach an area chock full of Korean restaurants, karaoke and shops. This area is commonly known as Mukja Golmok, which roughly translates in Korean to “let’s eat alley.”

My good friend photographer Heami Lee grew up in Bayside, Queens, taking the bus or LIRR (pronounced by her friends growing up as “the Lure”) to this area, ordering BBQ and soju, singing karaoke, and roaming the streets. She took me out for a day of eating and reminiscing about the area she grew up knowing so well, and how much it has changed over the last 40 years.

A wave of Koreans immigrated to the United States in the 1950s, and by the time Lee’s family arrived in the 1980s, she said many Koreans had established businesses along bustling Union Street in Flushing. As more and more Chinese businesses came into the area, populating what is now one of many Chinatowns here in the city, Lee and her friends say Korean business owners moved farther out along Northern Boulevard. It’s here that you’ll find some of the best Korean food in the city, from BBQ to fried chicken, gimbap to juk.

We began our day at Canaan Bakery on Union Street. Cafe culture is big in the Korean community, Lee says. She and her friends would skip school and hang in coffee shops during the day or go to them on dates. We wandered down Northern Boulevard, drinks in hand, tearing off pieces of gombo-ppang, a sweet pastry with a streusel-like top, as Lee pointed out spots where she and her friends used to hang.

She was born in Korea but moved to the U.S. in the 1980s with her family when she was 5 years old. Like Lee and her family, many Koreans moved to this area because they knew someone from back home who had previously moved here. The community was already beginning to be established, so it was a place they knew they could come and feel comfortable. Shops and restaurants had already begun popping up, and with more Koreans moving here, more would open, offering the ingredients and foods that they were familiar with.

Take H Mart, for example. The Korean supermarket chain first opened in Woodside, Queens in 1982. Their slogan, “Feel at Home Wherever You Are From,” invites all to shop with them, but for Koreans in particular, it was a place they could go and find everything they needed to cook the dishes they craved. Today, there are more than 80 H Mart supermarkets across the United States, the company says. Filled with fresh vegetables, meats, seafood, and snacks, they’re considered a one-stop shop for many Korean cooks.

Lesser known grocery store Hanyang Mart, just off Northern Boulevard, is also packed with produce and grocery items, as well as freshly made hodu-gwaja, a popular street food pastry made from pounded walnuts and wheat flour, then filled with red bean paste and cooked in a walnut-shaped mold. Nearby Hansol Food (with two locations in Queens, one off Northern Boulevard and another off 162 Street) sells everything from traditional sweets, such as rice cakes layered and studded with dried fruits and nuts to songpyeon, traditional rice cakes usually in the shape of a half moon and filled with red bean paste or toasted sesame. The refrigerators are overflowing with kimchi, pickles, anchovies, and prepared foods, all fresh and perfectly packaged lining the shelves. It’s hard not to buy everything as you wander the aisles of all of these markets.

This area is also home to a wide array of Korean-owned restaurants serving classic and lesser known dishes, from the ever popular Korean BBQ to more simple hits like blood sausage or hangover soup.