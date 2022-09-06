When it comes to the best NYC neighborhoods for food, it’s hard to beat the East Village. This culinary mecca has it all—slurp-worthy ramen, experimental tasting menus, bohemian cafes, and bottomless brunches. But with so much to try, this is not a neighborhood where you want to get stuck in a rut, ordering the same thing over and over again.

Since new dining spots have been popping up all over the East Village, Gothamist and Grubhub have joined forces to highlight recently opened restaurants you should definitely have on your radar. Dining in is always an option, but with Grubhub, you can let the food come right to you. Here’s what to order.