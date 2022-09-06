When it comes to the best NYC neighborhoods for food, it’s hard to beat the East Village. This culinary mecca has it all—slurp-worthy ramen, experimental tasting menus, bohemian cafes, and bottomless brunches. But with so much to try, this is not a neighborhood where you want to get stuck in a rut, ordering the same thing over and over again.
Little Myanmar
You no longer have to go underground to find some of the best Burmese food in the five boroughs, now that Little Myanmar has moved from its original home in a Jackson Heights subway station to a ground-level space in the East Village. From its cozy new digs, the family-run restaurant offers an impressively extensive menu brimming with curries, soups, skewers, salads, noodles, fried rice, and more.
Overwhelmed by the number of options? Start with the tea leaf salad. A signature dish in Burmese cuisine, the crunchy-tangy concoction is made of fermented tea leaves mixed with soy nuts, peanuts, sesame seeds, dried shrimp, tomatoes, and cabbage, then spritzed with lemon juice and topped with chili flakes and garlic. It’s like a party on a plate. You also can’t go wrong with the shan noodles. The dish features thin rice noodles bathed in a silky tomato and soybean sauce with a spicy kick. No worries if you can’t finish the entire pile of noodles in one sitting—it tastes even better as leftovers.
Little Myanmar is located at 150 East 2nd St
Raíz
What do you get when you cross a warty jackfruit with a chef who has mastered plant-based cooking? Only the best vegan birria tacos, maybe ever. You can find them at Raíz, a fast-casual Mexican joint with an all-vegan menu created by former Dirt Candy chef Jesus Villafan. For the tacos, chunks of slow-cooked jackfruit come soaked in a red chili stew, topped with cilantro and onions, then tucked into corn tortillas—just begging to be dunked in an extra portion of the zesty finger-staining stew, served on the side. Plus, the pair of tacos comes with a thumb-size bottle of Cholula hot sauce that’s so adorable, it’s sure to make you squeal (or at the very least, snap a pic for Instagram).
While Raíz makes a great first impression with its birria tacos, the restaurant beckons for repeat visits (or orders on Grubhub) with its other mouthwatering veggie tacos (like the Baja, with panko-breaded oyster mushrooms and Mexican slaw) and stick-to-your-ribs seitan burritos that are so flavorful, even the most die-hard carnivores won’t miss the meat.
Raíz is located at 120 First Avenue
Essex Squeeze
The acai bowls at Essex Squeeze are so pretty, you almost feel guilty digging your spoon into the masterpiece of perfectly placed fruit. A generous stack of sliced banana is spread in a half-moon shape over a bowl of bright purple pureed acai fruit studded with granola and topped with a confetti of blueberries and chopped strawberries. But the moment you dig into this work of edible art (or any of the five other fruit bowls on the menu), you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to a tropical island. The chilled treat is just the thing you need to beat that late-summer heat.
In addition to bowls, Essex Squeeze also offers 14 smoothies and fresh squeezed juices (including one with a whopping 10 ingredients!). They’re perfect for refueling on your way home after a workout. And if you’re looking for more healthy alternatives to a decadent brunch, opt for one of Essex Squeeze’s tasty toasts. Sweet versions come smeared with nut butter and layered with fruit, while the avocado toast with tomatoes makes a great savory option for under $7.
Essex Squeeze is located at 300 East 5th Street
Miso Sushi
What do you do when you have a hankering for sushi but those high-end omakase restaurants aren’t exactly in your budget right now? You visit Miso Sushi, of course. Since debuting on East 6th Street in mid-2021, this low-key restaurant has quickly earned a reputation as one of the most affordable spots for fresh sushi. Where else can you score your choice of three sushi rolls plus a fresh salad or miso soup for under $15 at lunchtime?
Dinner can also be a bargain at Miso Sushi. Just take a look at the spicy roll combo, which comes with spicy salmon, spicy tuna, and spicy yellowtail, plus salad or soup, all for $20. Add on an appetizer like veggie dumplings or wasabi shumai, and you’ve got everything you need for the perfect date night—even if payday still feels far away.
Miso Sushi is located at 328 East 6th Street
Cadence
If you think soul food isn’t for vegans, you haven’t yet hit up Cadence, a plant-based restaurant helmed by James Beard Award nominee Chef Shenarri Freeman that opened in spring 2021. Dishes like fried okra, mock salmon cakes made with hearts of palm, and fried oyster mushrooms on waffles are every bit as indulgent as you’d expect from down-home country cooking, yet intentional with sophisticated textures and flavors. The menu is tempting from top to bottom, but if you had to pick one star dish, it’d have to be the Southern fried lasagna: two breaded-and-fried lasagna noodles stuffed with “ricotta” made from pine nuts and spinach, perched on a small pool of tart red wine bolognese sauce. It’s served with a spoon so you can scoop up every last bit of the addictive sauce.
Dishes here are on the smaller side and designed for sharing, so consider that permission to order one of everything on the menu.
Cadence is located at 111 East 7th Street
