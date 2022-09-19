Ma Lala Chinese

Astoria is one of the most diverse food neighborhoods in all of the five boroughs, and with that distinction this area is perfect for those who love Chinese food. If you desire the tongue-tingling heat of traditional Sichuan cuisine, look no further than Ma Lala Chinese. It’s a great spot for the standards like kung pao chicken and beef with broccoli, but those with adventurous tastebuds will appreciate the opportunity to chow down on house specialties like dan dan noodles, mapo tofu, salt and pepper squid, and spicy crispy fish. For a special treat, pull up the Grubhub app and order the Ma Lala dry pot. Pick up to three feature ingredients, from proteins like lamb and scallops, to vegetables such as bok choy and lotus root. Choose (carefully!) your spice level, but be warned, the hottest option, super spicy, is very, very, very spicy. Then, kick back and wait for your delicious, personally customized, dinner to be delivered right to your door.

Ma Lala Chinese is located at 42-02 30th Avenue in Astoria - Order now