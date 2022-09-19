This post is a sponsored post by Grubhub.
Chinese food is the ultimate comfort food: savory, filling, flavorful, and there’s something for everyone. Since New York City offers so many options, it can feel a bit daunting. But we’ve got you covered. Craving delicious dim sum? Heavenly hand pulled noodles? Savory sesame chicken? No matter whether you want rice, dumplings, or bao, we’ve traversed the city to bring you a roundup of five great NYC Chinese food restaurants -- and you can get them all delivered with Grubhub.
Ma Lala Chinese
Astoria is one of the most diverse food neighborhoods in all of the five boroughs, and with that distinction this area is perfect for those who love Chinese food. If you desire the tongue-tingling heat of traditional Sichuan cuisine, look no further than Ma Lala Chinese. It’s a great spot for the standards like kung pao chicken and beef with broccoli, but those with adventurous tastebuds will appreciate the opportunity to chow down on house specialties like dan dan noodles, mapo tofu, salt and pepper squid, and spicy crispy fish. For a special treat, pull up the Grubhub app and order the Ma Lala dry pot. Pick up to three feature ingredients, from proteins like lamb and scallops, to vegetables such as bok choy and lotus root. Choose (carefully!) your spice level, but be warned, the hottest option, super spicy, is very, very, very spicy. Then, kick back and wait for your delicious, personally customized, dinner to be delivered right to your door.
Ma Lala Chinese is located at 42-02 30th Avenue in Astoria
Great Wall Chinese Restaurant
The lines can be long during peak meal times as residents clamor to feed their obsessions at this East Elmhurst hotspot. With an extensive selection of American-style Chinese food, this eatery prides itself on variety as well as quality. Don’t hesitate to pick up your favorite classics like Mongolian beef, egg rolls, roast pork lo mein, and sweet and sour chicken. For those that don’t eat meat, check out their tofu and veggie-forward dishes like General Tso’s tofu, cold noodles with sesame sauce, and eggplant with garlic sauce. And if you need to stretch your dollar in between pay days, Great Wall offers 41 different lunch specials which include your choice of entree, soup or an egg roll, pork fried rice, and a drink -- all for less than $10. You won’t find a better deal anywhere.
Great Wall Chinese Restaurant is located at 87-12 Astoria Blvd in East Elmhurst
The Handpulled Noodle
Making tasty hand pulled noodles is an art form that results in a unique texture that is both springy and satisfylingly chewy, without being dense. It’s so hard to master that it can be a little difficult to find restaurants that will deliver this popular dish, because the optimal texture is achieved directly after the noodles come out of the wok. But The Handpulled Noodle has cracked the code, with delicious noodle-packed offerings that are just as good delivered by Grubhub as they are when you enjoy them while dining in the restaurant. You can order your noodles stir-fried or in soup, mild or spicy, and you can even get them wide and long or chopped into smaller pieces for an easier eating experience. If you have a big appetite, grab some of The Handpulled Noodles delectable dumplings or flaky scallion pancakes to round out your meal.
The Handpulled Noodle is located at 3600 Broadway in Harlem
Brooklyn Dim Sum Co.
When you think of dim sum, large restaurant dining rooms with wheeled carts full of dumplings, noodles and buns might come to mind. But did you know that you can get awesome dim sum delivered right to your door courtesy of Grubhub? Everything on the menu at Brooklyn Dim Sum Co is incredible, but don’t let the name fool you. This eatery sits on the border of Long Island City and Sunnyside in Queens. The menu isn’t as large as what you’d find at a traditional dim sum restaurant, but they do have standard dishes like fluffy char siu bao, crispy turnip cakes, and juicy shrimp har gow. Don’t sleep on the pork dumplings, which are pan fried and served with a savory bacon XO sauce, and if you need a little more food, they also have larger entrees. Top picks include soy garlic noodles with chicken, sticky rice with chinese sausage wrapped in a lotus leaf, and char siu over rice. Make sure to save room for the fried mochi balls with almond butter and hazelnut spread for dessert. You won’t regret it.
Brooklyn Dim Sum Co is located at 4500 Skillman Avenue, Unit 210 in Sunnyside
May Wah Fast Food
Situated in the heart of Chinatown in Manhattan, this unassuming restaurant specializes in Chinese food with Taiwanese influences. They’re known for their fried rice, which you can get with chicken or shrimp. But if you want to dine like the neighborhood locals, then you’ll add the shredded pork fried rice with hot vegetables to your next Grubhub order. You won’t go wrong if you pick the pan fried mei fun or the Shanghai fried rice cake instead, but the specialty of the house is the deep fried chicken leg quarter or the fried pork chop. These are served over your choice of rice or noodles with sour vegetables, sauteed cabbage, and smothered in a meaty, gravy-like sauce. The portions are large and the prices are low, so it’s no wonder that people come from all over the city to dine at this highly regarded Chinatown mainstay.
May Wah Fast Food is located at 190 Hester Street in Chinatown
Whether it’s bao for brunch, dumplings for dinner, or late-night lo mein, Chinese food is perfect for every meal and all occasions. We’ve barely scratched the surface of all the options New York City has to offer, but these five restaurants are dishing up delicious fare, and Grubhub makes it super convenient to dine like a rockstar in your own home.