It’s all too easy to find your Carroll Gardens and Park Slope faves and commit. These beloved neighborhoods have some undeniably delicious cuisines, and once you’ve found a few dishes you love, it’s hard to stray away. But here’s the thing: A ton of new restaurants have made their way into this part of Brooklyn. You’d be doing yourself a major disservice not to check out what they’re bringing to the table.
To help you find the freshest flavors in the area, Grubhub and Gothamist have teamed up to highlight new restaurants in Carroll Gardens and Park Slope that you’ll want to order from again and again. And with the Grubhub Guarantee, you’ll get $5 off your next order if your food shows up (un)fashionably late or the price is higher than at a competitor.
Here’s where you should order from next time you’re in the mood for delivery.
Menya & Izakaya
If your last bowl of ramen came from a microwavable package in your college dorm, it’s time to get your slurp on at Menya & Izakaya. This Japanese restaurant in Park Slope takes ramen seriously and has continued to tweak and perfect its homemade broths since opening in February 2022. It’ll give you an entirely new appreciation for the noodle soup.
The vegetable ramen is a must for plant-based and omnivorous eaters alike. It features tender slices of tofu, wood ear mushrooms, nori, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, cabbage, and a heaping helping of scallions in an umami-rich mushroom broth with straight noodles. Pork lovers can also choose from five other types of ramen, including a spicy tonkotsu volcano ramen that has a kick that will make you forget that winter is looming.
Menya & Izakaya is located at 369 Fifth Avenue, Brooklyn — Order Now
Earthen
Think a vegan “chicken” sandwich can’t be better than the real deal? Then you haven’t been to Earthen, a casual cafe that debuted in Park Slope in late 2021. Lion’s mane mushroom is what makes the meat-free fried chick’n sandwich finger-lickin’ delicious. The tender, chewy shroom is breaded and fried, then slapped between a potato bun with butter lettuce, crunchy coleslaw, caper aioli, and sweet pickles. Pair the sammie with a side of Earthen’s addictive fried smashed potatoes, and you’ve got yourself a five-star meal.
While the chick’n sandwich is by far the standout menu item, it’s certainly not the only thing worth tucking into at Earthen. The vegan burger, made with a patty of beans, mushroom, and quinoa, is another winner. And trust us—you will not regret ordering the delightfully crispy saffron arancini.
Earthen is located at 226 Seventh Avenue, Brooklyn — Order Now
Court Street Tavern
You’d be hard pressed to try to find more scrumptious mac & cheese than the one at Court Street Tavern, a relatively new restaurant in Carroll Gardens with a gloriously spacious outdoor seating area. Rather than ho-hum elbow noodles, bronze-cut radiatore form the base for this mac. The boost of surface area in the squat, squiggly pasta means you get tons of cheesy goodness in every bite. The mac also has subtle earthiness to it, thanks to the addition of sage.
Don’t stop at just the mac & cheese, though. Court Street Tavern has a menu chock full of upscale tavern food, including crispy Brussels sprouts glazed with sweet chili sauce and topped with bacon, smash burgers with caramelized onions in brioche buns, and French onion soup smothered with Gruyere, that proves memorable long after the last bite.
Court Street Tavern is located at 449 Court Street, Brooklyn — Order Now
Aromi
When you’re dreaming of a vacation to the Amalfi coast, but a luxe getaway just isn’t in the cards right now, the next best thing is ordering a pizza from Aromi. The wood-fired pizza at this restaurant, which opened in Carroll Gardens last spring, feels like it came right from an Italian nonna’s oven. You won’t find sad, soggy crust here—these pillowy pies have edges covered in smoky brown bubbles and a crisp base for the melty mozzarella cheese, tangy-sweet tomato sauce, and freshly picked basil. Choose from more than 13 varieties, ranging from classic margherita to specialty pies, like the M.B.P. (named after the mortadella, burrata, and pistachio that come on top).
While these pizzas can be a satisfying dinner for one, they also make the perfect preamble for Aromi’s homemade pasta dishes, like spaghetti al pomodoro and ravioli cacio e pepe. Make sure you leave room for dessert—the restaurant’s tiramisu is the stuff dreams are made of.
Aromi is located at 552 Court Street, Brooklyn — Order Now
Bangkok Degree
Bangkok Degree will leave you wishing for one thing: a bigger stomach. Helmed by two veteran Thai chefs, this Park Slope newcomer has developed an extensive menu of the Thai classics you already know and love, along with inventive entrees that draw inspiration from other Asian cuisines. In other words, you’ll want to try just about everything.
The menu’s deluxe dishes, like quail eggs wrapped with wonton skin and fried to perfection, fried whole snapper dressed up with chili-lime paste, and pad Thai snuggled under giant river prawns, will make you feel fancy whether you’re in the restaurant’s tropical vine-canopied dining room or digging into delivery at home. Bangkok Degree also has all the tried-and-true Thai favorites, like drunken noodles, massaman curry, and fried rice—perfect for a cozy night in.
Don’t sleep on the lunch special. It includes an entree, a salad with peanut dressing, and a starter (choose from spring rolls, golden tofu, veggie dumplings, or edamame), for just $15 or less.
Bangkok Degree is located at 847A Union Street, Brooklyn — Order Now
Whether you’re in the mood for ooey-gooey mac & cheese or a steaming bowl of ramen, you can get a fix for your craving delivered straight to your door in just a few taps on Grubhub. And if it takes longer than expected, they’ll make it up to you, thanks to the Grubhub Guarantee.