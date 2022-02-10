“What we saw with Uber and Lyft, and how it disrupted the taxi and limousine service, we're seeing the same patterns with this,” he said.

He said he worries about commercial rents rising as sales continue to lag behind pre-pandemic numbers, leading to bodega owners going broke, unable to pay off the huge debts they need to rack up just to run their businesses. Right now, bodega owners don’t have the data on how the new delivery companies have affected their businesses, but they don’t want to wait for sales to dip before organizing and asking elected officials to take action.

The new grocery delivery companies allow customers to place orders using their phones, often without any ordering minimum. Users are able to get products as small as a single onion, or as large as a full grocery list, at their door in 15 minutes (and often less).

“The bodegas can’t compete with them. They’re eliminating the human interaction of getting goods and services,” said Frank Gonzalez, co-founder of the Lower East Side Small Business Alliance, which came together during the pandemic to help small businesses access relief programs. “Immigrants work hard and create generational wealth through these small businesses. Local vendors work with these small businesses, creating even more opportunities for the community.” Gonzalez says he's worried that if bodegas were to shutter, older people and non-English speakers would have a tough time navigating the apps they would need to order food and other necessities.

The sheer amount of companies that have sprung up on city streets in the past few months is staggering. JOKR, Gorillas, Gopuff, Fridge No More, Buyk, and others, are competing for the patronage of people who have become accustomed to delivery culture, which exploded during the pandemic. But while meal delivery companies like Grubhub and Uber Eats work with existing restaurants to source their meals, instant delivery services have set up storage hubs across the city, where delivery drivers are handed pre-packed bags of groceries and immediately dispatched to waiting customers. Although these hubs are popping up all over the city, there has been a concentration of them in Manhattan. A December study commissioned by then-Borough President Gale Brewer found that 25 of these hubs were operating in Manhattan, with many concentrated below 14th street.