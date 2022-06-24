PRIDE MARCH 2022

Sunday, June 26th, noon, 25th Street/5th Avenue

The NYC Pride March is the biggest event of the weekend, and tends to draw about four million people into the streets to commemorate the Stonewall Riots. But it's been severely curtailed in recent years because of COVID-19.

In 2020, the Pride March was cancelled for the first time in its history because of the pandemic. Last year, the in-person march had limited capacity, and most of the events were staged virtually. But with everything fully in-person once again, the 2022 march is bound to draw a huge turnout.

This year's NYC Pride Grand Marshals are Saturday Night Live cast member Punkie Johnson; ACLU attorney Chase Strangio; social media star Ts Madison; transgender former NCAA swimmer Schuyler Bailar; and Okra Project Executive Director Dominique Morgan. For the second consecutive year, Pose actress Angelica Ross will return as co-host and performer.

The march will start by Madison Square Park at 25th Street and 5th Avenue at noon on Sunday. It then proceeds south on 5th Avenue before heading west on 8th Street. After crossing 6th Avenue, it continues on Christopher Street (going by the Stonewall National Monument) and then heads north up 7th Avenue and ends around 16th Street. You can get more info on the route here.

For anyone who doesn't feel comfortable in big crowds yet, the march will also be televised on ABC from noon to 3 p.m.

And there are a ton of official Pride March spinoff events all weekend, including Youth Pride (a celebration of LGBTQIA+ and ally teens on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park); Pride Island (taking place Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. on Governor's Island); PrideFest (an LGBTQIA+ street fair taking place at 11 a.m. in Greenwich Village on Sunday); Bliss Days (a celebration of LGBTQIA+ Womxn, taking place Sunday at 2 p.m. at Harbor Rooftop); and more. Get more info about these events here.