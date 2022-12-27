Whether you’re visiting for the holidays or a lifelong New Yorker desperate for company after years of pandemic isolation, you better be prepared before attending the world’s most famous New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square. Right now, the temperature on Saturday night is predicted to be just shy of 50 degrees. There’s a 50 percent chance of rain, as well. But if you’re undaunted by that prospect, preparations are well underway to welcome you alongside thousands of fellow celebrants. Critical to enjoying the ball drop in person is knowing what to expect and how to prepare. For guidance, we turned to Jeffrey Straus of Countdown Entertainment, who’s been producing the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration since 1995. According to Straus, planning for the city's biggest night starts more or less immediately after the previous party is over. “It’s seasonal and cyclical,” Straus told Gothamist about his planning process, “but it’s literally right after New Year’s Eve when we gather all the information. We see what we did, what went wrong, what worked well.” Pre-production picks up speed in late August, and then shifts into high gear in October. “By December,” Straus said, “we’ll have a thousand people working on Times Square New Year’s Eve.”

Jeffrey Straus (far right) welcomes the "2023" numerals to Times Square. Courtesy Times Square Alliance

One popular New Year's Eve feature, the NYE Wishing Wall, opened on Dec. 1, and remains accessible until Friday. Visitors are invited to jot down their hopes and aspirations for the coming year on slips of paper. (Anyone who can't tack up a wish in person can file one online through Wednesday, Dec. 28.) After Thursday, those wishes will be collected up and mixed into the confetti that will be dropped at midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. "We collect tens of thousands of wishes, in all different languages from all over the world," Straus said. "And what I love is at midnight I'll be with my wife and my children, and as that confetti floats down, we'll reach into the sky and we'll pull down a confetti wish, and we'll read it to each other. What you realize when you read those wishes is that we all are wishing for the same thing."

On Tuesday morning, workers hoisted the seven-foot numerals that together will shine as "2023" on New Year's Eve. Courtesy Times Square Alliance

Some of the most substantial preparations are happening today. The 7-foot-tall “2023” numerals, which arrived on Dec. 20 and were displayed at Duffy Square until Dec. 23, were hoisted to the top of One Times Square early this morning. Also today, the iconic New Year's Eve Ball is being fitted with its coat of glittering Waterford crystals well in advance of its globally anticipated drop. Wednesday is Good Riddance Day, when visitors are invited at noon to document and reveal their biggest frustrations of 2022, and then run a miniature obstacle course en route to symbolic relief. The photogenic annual Confetti Test is scheduled to happen on Thursday at 11 a.m., and the Ball itself will be tested on Friday.

New Yorkers are invited to share wishes that will be added to the New Year's Eve confetti that will be dropped on Times Square. Courtesy Times Square Alliance