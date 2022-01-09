Michael Lang, Brooklyn native and co-creator of the legendary 1969 Woodstock festival, died on Saturday night at the age of 77.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Lang was at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in Manhattan at the time of his death, which is attributed to complications from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

While Lang produced other notable events, like the 1968 Miami Pop Festival featuring Jimi Hendrix and Frank Zappa, he is best known for the Woodstock concert on Max Yasgur’s upstate farm in Bethel, New York. The concert—which nearly half a million flocked to—took place from August 15th through 18th, and featured acts like Joan Baez, Richie Havens, Ravi Shankar, Arlo Guthrie, Sly and the Family Stone, The Who, Jefferson Airplane, Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, Santana, Joe Cocker, Crosby, Still, Nash & Young, Sha Na Na, Jimi Hendrix, The Band, and many more.

Lang and fellow Woodstock promoter Artie Kornfeld can be seen at the concert in the below clip: