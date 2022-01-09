Michael Lang, Brooklyn native and co-creator of the legendary 1969 Woodstock festival, died on Saturday night at the age of 77.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Lang was at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in Manhattan at the time of his death, which is attributed to complications from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
While Lang produced other notable events, like the 1968 Miami Pop Festival featuring Jimi Hendrix and Frank Zappa, he is best known for the Woodstock concert on Max Yasgur’s upstate farm in Bethel, New York. The concert—which nearly half a million flocked to—took place from August 15th through 18th, and featured acts like Joan Baez, Richie Havens, Ravi Shankar, Arlo Guthrie, Sly and the Family Stone, The Who, Jefferson Airplane, Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, Santana, Joe Cocker, Crosby, Still, Nash & Young, Sha Na Na, Jimi Hendrix, The Band, and many more.
Lang and fellow Woodstock promoter Artie Kornfeld can be seen at the concert in the below clip:
"This is the way to hear music, I think, surrounded by rolling hills and farmlands, under a big sky,” he wrote in his 2009 book The Road To Woodstock.
Lang and Woodstock's official photographer Henry Diltz spoke to WNYC that year about the release, sharing memories of the festival, with Lang saying at the time it was "very hard to get away from... it's such an iconic event, I'm so closely associated with it, and because I was in the film I get recognized a lot."
Lang also produced the Woodstock ’94 event, and the chaotic Woodstock ’99, which was the subject of a scathing HBO documentary last year in which Lang appeared. Though Lang attempted to make a Woodstock 50th anniversary event happen in 2019, lack of funding and planning prevented it from moving forward.