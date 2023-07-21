The 2023 Women’s World Cup kicked off on Thursday with games in Australia and New Zealand.

It’s the ninth tournament, and the largest, with teams from 32 countries vying for a spot in the finals, slated for Aug. 20.

The reigning champions, the U.S., play Vietnam on Saturday morning in Auckland, New Zealand – though that’s Friday night in New York City because of the 16-hour time difference between the two cities.

Other teams expected to perform well include England, the UEFA European champions, rival Germany, and Sweden. You can follow the women’s team over at US Soccer and you can get more information about all the matches at the FIFA website.

If you can’t make it halfway across the world to root for your team in person, here are a few ideas for where you can watch the games in New York City.

Public Events

Oculus

The World Trade Center is hosting outdoor screenings of all the U.S. Women’s National Team games in the North Oculus Plaza. There will be a large screen for easy viewing for all participants, but be sure to RSVP for a free ticket. They’ll also be showing the U.S. vs. Netherlands game on July 26 at 9 p.m., as well as the Round of 16 and quarterfinal games.

Hudson Yards

Head to Hudson Yards for a free viewing of Friday’s match between the U.S. and Vietnam at 9 p.m. on a 30-foot screen. Note that seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis so try to get there a little early if you want a good seat. You can see a full schedule here for other games they intended on screening.

TimeOut Market

To get an all-round experience of food, fun and drinks, head over to Time Out Market to watch the U.S. face Vietnam Friday on the big screen, as well as the U.S. versus the Netherlands on July 26. There will also be gift giveaways and foosball tables to play with friends.

Soccer Bars

Banter Bar (Williamsburg)

Dubbed by CNN as one of the best sports bars in America, Banter Bar’s motto is “where football never sleeps.” Banter Bar has a wide selection of beers on tap and sausages for sale. You can check their Instagram for scheduling updates.

Berry Park (Williamsburg)

Berry Park features both an indoor and rooftop experience to watch the US Women’s National Team Games.

Carragher’s (Financial District)

Known as a bar for Liverpool F.C. supporters, Carragher’s is a good spot for soccer super-fans to cheer for their favorite team accompanied by drinks and food. Carragher’s plans on showing the US and Netherlands on July 26, a highly anticipated rematch of the 2019 World Cut final. Make a reservation on their website ahead of time to secure a seat.

Football Factory at Legends (Midtown)

Football Factory offers screenings of over 100 live soccer matches a week and 20 big screen TVs in the two-floor bar, all live and seven days a week. The factory is scheduled to play Friday’s U.S.-Vietnam matchup and the U.S.-Netherlands matchup on July 26.

Smithfield Hall (Chelsea)

Just walking distance from Madison Square Garden, Smithfield is a great option to watch a selected showing of Women’s World Cup Games. The current schedule shows they’ll be playing four different matches in the next week.

Soccer Republic at Bar 43 (Sunnyside)

Bar 43, a local Queens hangout, calls itself the home of soccer in the borough. It’s the official Queens pub partner of the local Major League Soccer club New York City FC. Bar 43 has “highly potent margaritas” and many draft beers to enjoy while watching the games.

Soccer Tavern (Sunset Park)

An Irish bar that “encompasses the true spirit of Sunset Park” and a neighborhood staple in Brooklyn’s Chinatown, Soccer Tavern promises an “unforgettable experience” for this year’s Women’s World Cup. You’ll feel like you’re in Ireland as the bar's owner immigrated to the U.S. from the country in 1986.