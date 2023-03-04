Purim is a time to party!

This year, the Jewish festival begins at sundown on Monday, March 6 and ends at sundown March 7.

It’s a holiday when the Jewish community “likes to let loose and have a really good time,” said Rabbi Emily Cohen of the West End Synagogue in the Upper West Side.

It is sometimes referred to as “Jewish Halloween,” because kids and grownups dress in costumes. Cohen said this year she’ll be dressing up as a narwhal.

Purim is based on the biblical story of Queen Esther, a young Jewish woman in ancient Persia who saved the Jews from being murdered by the king’s evil adviser, Haman. (Hence the inspiration for “hamantaschen,” the cookie-like pastry enjoyed during the holiday.)

The holiday is a “celebration of the possibility for one person with a strong moral compass to make a difference,” said Samantha Natov, associate rabbi at Stephen Wise Free Synagogue.

Cohen says Purim is also considered the “lightest” of Jewish holidays.

“There's a lot of heaviness in many Jewish holidays, for good reasons,” she said. “There's been a lot of — and still is, unfortunately — a great deal of antisemitism in the world.”

Purim has several components, including community service, a reading of the story about Queen Esther (the Megillah) and time to feast with family and friends. During the reading, people are encouraged to use groggers (noisemakers) and to boo and hiss every time the name Haman is uttered to prevent it from being heard.

For folks curious about Purim, or for those who already celebrate, there are events across the city: from adults-only parties with booze to family friendly festivals and comedy shows. Here’s a sampling of some events happening around town.

'Laugh your tuchus off' at a Purim comedy show at the 92nd Street Y

Standup Pamela Ray Schuller and three of her comedian friends will host this night of Purim jokes, Jewish humor and more. “If you're looking for something that is full of levity and joy and community, what a great opportunity to come hang out and see some great comedians who tour all over the world,” said Schuller. It’s on Monday, March 6 at 7 p.m. at the 92nd Street Y on the Upper East Side. Tickets start at $36 and there will be a cash bar.

Party at the Plaza at a Purim Ball

The Jewish Museum’s annual fundraiser features cocktails and dinner, and will honor performing arts organization Bang on a Can. It’s on Tuesday, March 14, starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $150 for the afterparty only, and go up from there. You can learn more, and buy tickets here.

Head 'Into the Spiel' at Stephen Wise Free Synagogue on the UWS

Come enjoy a musical mashup: the Purim story mixed with Sondheim’s characters from “Into the Woods.” This year’s theme is new, but the annual Purim musical parody is one of the synagogue’s most popular and enduring traditions – performed by people of all ages and talents, including some professional singers, said Associate Rabbi Samantha Natov. She added that everyone is welcome. Purim celebrations start on Monday, March 5 at 5 p.m. and the musical begins at 6:30 p.m. You can learn more here.