With the winter COVID surge disrupting Broadway shows, holiday parties, sports leagues, and so much more, there's probably a decent chance you're thinking about shifting some of your own holiday plans. Maybe that big gingerbread/gingerbeer party you were planning to attend has been canceled. Maybe you're feeling unsure about flying out to meet your extremely large and only partially-vaccinated family. Either way, you now find yourself in a Kevin McCallister conundrum: stuck in the city with nothing to do and no one to supervise you, but without your father's credit card to check into the Plaza Hotel.

Fear not! This is New York Freakin' City, the city that never sleeps, because who has time to sleep when you're spending 3+ hours a day waiting on various lines to get tested and then spending the other 21 hours anxiously checking for results you know aren't coming in anytime soon. Aye! I'm walkin' and spiralin' out here!

So if you're a responsible vaxxed citizen of this fine city, and find yourself wanting to do something other than bingewatch Matrix movies with the extra time on your hands this week, here are a bunch of suggestions for fun outdoor activities you could engage in.