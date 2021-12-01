Even if you haven't seen the film yet, you've likely already heard what I'm talking about—it's the sound you first hear when the 20th Century Studios logo pops up in the film's trailer. That sound is a familiar one to most New Yorkers, because it's the sound you hear whenever a subway train starts to move.

As the Times discovered over a decade ago, the AC (alternating currents) propulsion on trains put into the system after 2000 (R142 and up) causes it to sound like the first three notes of the Leonard Bernstein/Stephen Sondheim collaboration "Somewhere." The MTA, who says the production rented a vintage train and used the Bowery station to film some scenes, confirmed the details about the train noises to Gothamist as well.

The Times explained at the time that the sound is a fluke: "Newer trains run on alternating current, but the third rail delivers direct current; inverters chop it into frequencies that can be used by the alternating current motors, said Jeff Hakner, a professor of electrical engineering at Cooper Union. The frequencies excite the steel, he said, which — in the case of the R142 subway cars — responds by singing 'Somewhere.' Inverters on other trains run at different frequencies and thus are not gifted with such a recognizable song.”

As Gothamist previously reported way back in 2004, the three notes are minor sevenths, an exact match of the Maria and Tony duet. You can hear this electrical coincidence below, and compare it with the original song here.