The composers collective Bang on a Can has been bringing together all kinds of contemporary music – jazz, classical music, indie rock, electronica, you name it – in its trademark annual marathons since 1987. Even before the pandemic, the organization started imagining a big multi-venue festival that would be something like Big Ears down in Knoxville, and this weekend it’s finally happening. The festival is called Long Play, and it’s crammed with musical adventures literally around the clock. The finale is something extra special: a re-imagining of “The Shape of Jazz to Come,” a watershed 1959 album by the free-jazz iconoclast Ornette Coleman, played live on Sunday night at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Coordinated by Coleman’s son, drummer Denardo Coleman, the concert features a new Bang on a Can Orchestra augmented with special guests who worked with Coleman, including guitarist James Blood Ulmer and bassist Jamaaladeen Tacuma. They’ll play the six strong, memorable tunes from Coleman’s album in new arrangements by six leading Black composers: Nick Dunston, Craig Harris, Nicole Mitchell, Carman Moore, David Sanford and Pamela Z. There’s no predicting what any of it will sound like, but the effect will be taking music that’s become extremely familiar over the decades and returning it to the edgy novelty it had when it first appeared. bangonacan.org/longplay