"MASK / CONCEAL / CARRY" is a new show featuring work by Tiona Nekkia McClodden, a 41-year-old multidisciplinary artist, filmmaker and curator based in Philadelphia. McClodden is familiar to lots of New York arts audiences — she's got works in local museums, and she's been involved with programming at places like The Kitchen.

Her show is at 52 Walker, the new Tribeca outpost of David Zwirner Gallery that's directed by dealer and curator Ebony L. Haynes. The space is run by an all-Black staff, and it's intended to offer something different than the conventional gallery experience. Shows here will stay on view for months, rather than weeks. And while you're free to snap pictures and post them on your social media feeds, the gallery doesn't share images from its shows on its website — the idea is that you're meant to come in and have the experience yourself.

In the case of this show, that's a big deal. Entering 52 Walker on a blistering summer day, you're plunged into cool darkness, and calming electronic drone music plays softly in the background. The first thing you're likely to see is a wall label that says, "I Don't Believe in Trigger Warnings Anymore," which argues that making a disclaimer before sharing hurtful or offensive material online is dodging responsibility for the impact of whatever follows.

And here, a different kind of trigger warning: Many of the pieces in McClodden's show involve guns, firing-range targets and other intimations of violence. Seeing such things hung on walls and set on pedestals, you suddenly view what seemed like a calm environment a lot differently. It's not an easy show to experience, but it's one that really will make you think. Through Oct. 8th; 52walker.com