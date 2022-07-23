"MASK / CONCEAL / CARRY" is a new show featuring work by Tiona Nekkia McClodden, a 41-year-old multidisciplinary artist, filmmaker and curator based in Philadelphia. McClodden is familiar to lots of New York arts audiences — she's got works in local museums, and she's been involved with programming at places like The Kitchen.
Her show is at 52 Walker, the new Tribeca outpost of David Zwirner Gallery that's directed by dealer and curator Ebony L. Haynes. The space is run by an all-Black staff, and it's intended to offer something different than the conventional gallery experience. Shows here will stay on view for months, rather than weeks. And while you're free to snap pictures and post them on your social media feeds, the gallery doesn't share images from its shows on its website — the idea is that you're meant to come in and have the experience yourself.
In the case of this show, that's a big deal. Entering 52 Walker on a blistering summer day, you're plunged into cool darkness, and calming electronic drone music plays softly in the background. The first thing you're likely to see is a wall label that says, "I Don't Believe in Trigger Warnings Anymore," which argues that making a disclaimer before sharing hurtful or offensive material online is dodging responsibility for the impact of whatever follows.
And here, a different kind of trigger warning: Many of the pieces in McClodden's show involve guns, firing-range targets and other intimations of violence. Seeing such things hung on walls and set on pedestals, you suddenly view what seemed like a calm environment a lot differently. It's not an easy show to experience, but it's one that really will make you think. Through Oct. 8th; 52walker.com
The inimitable Ukrainian group DakhaBrakha has become a big attraction among American listeners who are into music from around the world. They're familiar to New York audiences in part because of their their work with globalFEST, a major event celebrating global sounds that happens here every January. As the group tours abroad during the current Russian invasion of Ukraine, its message is reaching more ears than ever.
Now, globalFEST is coming to Lincoln Center on Saturday, July 30, to celebrate its 20th anniversary, and DakhaBrakha is among the main attractions. Not only that, but globalFEST is sharing the occasion with two like-minded local nightclubs similarly known for presenting music from all over the world: the Park Slope club Barbès, which also is celebrating its 20th birthday, and Drom, in the East Village, which turns 15 this year.
The party is going on all day long with dance and devotional music from around the globe, and it's happening free of charge on all of Lincoln Center's outdoor plazas next Saturday, July 30th. In addition to DakhaBrakha, the lineup includes Kurdish vocalist Aynur, Washington, D.C. go-go institution Rare Essence (which is celebrating its 45th anniversary!), local purveyors of Colombian psychedelia Combo Chimbita, Tennessee singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah, and vocalist Ahmad Fanoos with his Heart of Afghanistan Project.
The evening ends with a late-night Global Silent Disco. For more details and an hour-by-hour program, check out the Lincoln Center website. July 30th at 4:30 p.m.; lincolncenter.org