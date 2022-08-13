Four more actors come to the stage, each revealing some small, possibly trivial failure – kind of making it clear to the audience that everyone makes mistakes. The actors mostly play Ogawa for the rest of the evening, while Ogawa sticks around to play her youngest son and, eventually, her father.

Failure remains the key theme throughout – identity and obligation are also major threads. Audience participation is enlisted in various ways. And what “The Nosebleed” ultimately suggests is that it’s never too late to find your peace – as Ogawa does onstage, with her cast and selected audience members. The conclusion is filled with profundity and delirious beauty. Through August 28th; lct.org