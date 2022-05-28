That style is represented in Murakami’s big new show at the Gagosian Gallery on Madison Avenue in Manhattan. But this exhibition, titled “An Arrow Through History,” also looks backward, with a room full of pale, cool paintings based on an ancient Chinese porcelain vase, and forward, with a street-level lobby filled with manga-style images and sculptures Murakami based on a recent NFT collaboration.

You can interact with a virtual-reality simulation of the entire show on the Gagosian website, but people who visit in person can use Snapchat to view what appear to be live animations floating in midair around the art and viewers alike: fish swimming through midair, grass and daisies sprouting from the gallery floor. And of course there are limited-edition tchotchkes in the gift shop. Through June 25; gagosian.com