The headlining act is Sons of Kemet, a British quartet led by Shabaka Hutchings, who plays saxophone along with a tuba player and two drummers. It's one of several bands that Hutchings leads, and on its latest album, "Black to the Future," the group plays with a handful of prominent guest stars. The group mixes jazz improvisation with African and Caribbean beats, as well as a decided political slant.

Press reports have stated that this is the last U.S. tour for Sons of Kemet, at least in its present configuration, so you won't want to miss this opportunity. And the occasion is an even bigger deal because it includes two more groundbreaking acts: Chicago drummer and composer Makaya McCraven and Brooklyn singer and instrumentalist L'Rain, two of the most talked-about artists in contemporary creative music. July 31st at 6 p.m.; cityparksfoundation.org