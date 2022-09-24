Revivals of two imperative plays open in previews on Tuesday, Sept. 27. "Topdog/Underdog," the modern classic by Suzan-Lori Parks, is at at the John Golden Theater. This 20th-anniversary revival features Tony Award-winner Corey Hawkins and, making his Broadway debut, actor Yahja Abdul-Mateen II, who listeners will know from his roles in "Watchmen," "The Matrix Resurrections," and Jordan Peele's reboot of "Candyman." Sept. 27 – Jan. 13; topdogunderdog.com

Also opening on Tuesday is one of the most important of all American plays, Lorraine Hansberry's "A Raisin in the Sun." This revival is directed by Robert O'Hara, a playwright himself, who received a Tony nomination for directing "Slave Play" on Broadway. The show runs through Nov. 6 at the Public Theater, downtown. Sept. 27 – Nov. 6; publictheater.org