Some people might know Daniel K. Isaac for his work as an actor in New York theater, and even more might remember him for playing Ben Kim in the Showtime series "Billions." Isaac is the only child of a Korean immigrant single parent, and his new play came out of a pretty simple question: essentially, why am I more well versed in Greek and Roman mythology, Shakespeare and Marvel Comics than Korean history, folk tales and music?

He answers his question grandly with Once Upon a (korean) Time, commissioned by Ma-Yi Theater Company, which is presenting it at La Mama's Ellen Stewart Theatre, located at 66 East 4th Street in the East Village. In just 95 minutes, Isaac twists together almost a century of Korean history with some of the country's most prominent myths and tales.