The show is called "Nam June Paik: Art in Process, Part 1," and as the title indicates, it's the first installment of a big two-part survey devoted to Paik, a hugely influential media artist who was born in South Korea in 1932, was active all over the world, and died in Miami in 2006. The second partopens on July 19 at an uptown Gagosian gallery on Park Avenue.

It's just plain fun to see Paik's quirky constructions and psychedelic TV-scapes. He fuses a sort of junk-art packrat mentality with profound contemplation of a future ruled by video communications and instantaneous electronic connection on a global scale – Paik is credited with coining the term information superhighway. It's also a funny paradox to think about Paik's clunky TV cabinets and picture tubes feeling dated, while the next room over is filled floor to ceiling with old-fashioned paintings on canvas and sketches.