You may not know Sonny Singh by name yet, but if you’re heard the irresistible Punjabi party band Red Baraat then you know his trumpet playing and singing. Sonny has also performed extensively with Arooj Aftab, who this year became the first-ever Pakistani singer to win a Grammy award. Just yesterday, Singh released his debut solo album, “Chardi Kala,” and he’ll be celebrating with a record-release show at Joe’s Pub on Tuesday night.

In addition to being a singer, songwriter, musician and bandleader, Singh is a Sikh activist and educator who works to promote tolerance and understanding. The title refers to the Sikh principle of eternal optimism and that’s definitely what comes through across the span of his album. He taps into his formative years performing kirtan, but true to his all-embracing mindset, he packs a lot of other musical influences into his sound. The results are utterly irresistible. May 17th at 9:30 p.m.; publictheater.org