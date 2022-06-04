Sarah Kirkland Snider is among the most impressive younger composers in the New York new-music scene. Her music can sound ageless and contemporary at once, with an emotional impact that's direct and immediate. And she's got a hot streak of events happening in June. Snider's curating an intimate evening at Lincoln Center's Kaplan Penthouse on Wednesday night, June 8th, which sets the stage for the world premiere of "Forward Into Light," a new piece she's written for the New York Philharmonic to perform on Friday night at Carnegie Hall. June 10th at 8 p.m.; nyphil.org

Everyone always asks, "How do you get to Carnegie Hall." This week, Snider's grappling with a different question: Once you've gotten to Carnegie Hall, what do you do for an encore? Well... would you believe a cemetery? "Mass for the Endangered" is a choral work Sarah wrote with her close collaborator, poet Nathaniel Bellows. The English choir that recorded the piece, Gallicantus, is here to perform the mass on June 14th, 15th and 16th in the Catacombs at Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn. It's part of a series called The Angel's Share, which includes an hour of spirits tasting and a twilight walk through the cemetery. These events tend to sell out early, so if you're intrigued, head to the website right away. June 14th-16th at 6 and 7:30 p.m.; deathofclassical.com