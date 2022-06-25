"By Land, Air, Home, and Sea: The World of Frank Walter" was assembled for the David Zwirner Gallery by Hilton Als, the Pulitzer Prize-winning cultural critic for The New Yorker. Walter is a fairly little known artist, whose work Hilton Als first encountered at the Venice Biennale in 2017.

He was a Black man born in Antigua in 1926. He was highly educated, and made his living originally in the Antiguan Sugar Syndicate. He traveled the world, experienced racism in many different places, struggled with mental health, and finally returned to Antigua, where he took up art in many different forms — he wrote plays, recorded original music, sculpted and painted until he died in 2009.

Bear in mind, you shouldn't show up expecting a blockbuster: This is an intimate show concentrating mostly on landscape paintings. The images are small, with dimensions ranging from postcard to paperback book cover size. But Walter's pictures are moody and elemental, exerting a kind of dark gravity that pulls you in and makes you look close to share his vision. Through July 29th; davidzwirner.com