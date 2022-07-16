Bassist Reid Anderson and drummer Dave King hail from Minnesota, and in 1989 they got together with Wisconsin pianist Ethan Iverson in a trio that soon would be famous as The Bad Plus. You might even say notorious: All three band members were formidable composers. But what The Bad Plus became best known for was quirky, idiosyncratic covers of pop and rock hits: "Smells Like Teen Spirit," "Heart of Glass," "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" and so on.

When Iverson left the group in 2017, Anderson and King hired another pianist, Orrin Evans. They made two strong records, but then disbanded last year.

The band's new album, coming out on September 30th, is simply titled "The Bad Plus," and it's a reset in more than just name: Instead of a new pianist, Anderson and King have recruited saxophonist Chris Speed and guitarist Ben Monder.