One of the most appealing things about the show is the way it messes around with your anticipation that photographs simply document reality. Lawson poses Black men and women in casual clothes – or in no clothes at all, sometimes – in mundane settings like kitchens, bedrooms and living rooms. Her models occupy space unapologetically, like dignitaries in some grand portrait painted by an Old Master.

But then you start to notice the tiny details Lawson uses to complicate her narratives. You might wonder about the hidden meanings in the clutter she strews across a table, the curtains she hangs on an unfinished wall or the ankle monitor adorning one of her more majestic models. The longer you linger, the more you’re sucked into the delicious complexity of the images Lawson creates. Through September 5th; moma.org/ps1